Renovations at Rockport's Old Firehouse planned  

ROCKPORT —The Rockport Cultural District is planning to update the Old Firehouse building on Dock Square.
The committee is weighing its options on what renovations need to be done. Fall Town Meeting last month approved a $27,000 Community Preservation Act grant "for the restoration, rehabilitation and preservation" of the historic building. The grant was awarded to the DPW Board of Commissioners who will work alongside the Cultural District and the Community Preservation Committee on the project.
"The grant money is a matching fund for a Massachusetts Cultural Grant the Rockport Cultural District received to conduct a feasibility study," explained Cultural District member Mechelle Brown in an email to the Times. "We’re beginning with a study so we understand the structural integrity of Old Firehouse and then the feasibility study to explore options — and having it available again!"
Rockport's historic firehouse building is primarily used now for community events, most notably an annual holiday craft fair. It was owned by a private trust before it became publicly owned. Tax records show the town has owned the property since at least 2014.
