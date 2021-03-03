MANCHESTER — Residents have been checking out all of Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library's collection of rental snow shoes.
“We were thrilled to see the immediate enthusiasm for circulating snowshoes; all adult pairs and most children's pairs were checked out in the first five hours,” library Director Sara Collins said in a prepared statement. “In addition, the first hour these checkouts began, we were getting calls from other libraries in the state considering snowshoe circulation. A couple of pairs have circulated twice around already.”
Library staff began lending out 14 new pairs of snowshoes — six adult and eight children sizes — to anyone with a Manchester library card starting in mid-February. Inspiration for the program came from the State of Vermont Public Health Department, which has partnered with 50 of its libraries to offer snowshoe rentals.
Costs for the nearly $1,500 program in Manchester were split between the library's gift accounts and funding from Cape Ann Mass in Motion. The Gloucester-based group is division of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Municipal Wellness and Leadership initiative which aims to increase physical activity, combat obesity and advocate for healthy food access in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex.
“Snowshoeing has long been a favorite pastime for many people on Cape Ann and we are proud to be able to offer this opportunity for residents to take part in it or even try it out for the first time,” Gloucester Public Health Director Karin Carroll said in a prepared statement. “During these challenging times, being able to get outside and participate in safe, socially distanced activities can do wonders for your physical and mental health. Already, we’ve seen a huge interest in this loan program and look forward to hopefully expanding it more in the future.”
Those looking to rent snowshoes must sign liability waiver and borrowing agreement before or during equipment pick-up. An instruction booklet and map of snowshoe-friendly sites around Cape Ann and the North Shore are included with each rental. After the seven-day rental period is up, patrons will be billed $5 per day in late fees.
More information on how to rent snowshoes is available by contacting the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library at 978-526-7711 or visiting www.manchesterpl.org.
