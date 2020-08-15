ESSEX — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be repaving portions of Route 133 next week. Detours and delays are expected to come with the work.
Starting Monday, Aug. 17, crews will repave John Wise Avenue, Route 133, from the Essex/Ipswich town line to the construction site of Essex's new public safety building and the Cedar Hill Bed and Breakfast across the street at 22 John Wise Ave. Weather permitting, the work is expected to last around five days, DOT said. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"They're doing micro surfacing on both lanes," explained police Chief Paul Francis. "You can see the seal coat crack on the road, so I think they're trying to fill it in to make it smoother."
Francis said a police detail will be on site during work hours. Drivers entering Essex from Ipswich will be redirected down Candlewood Road and Sagamore Street to Route 22.
DOT announced the project midweek, saying the repaving effort, scheduled to begin at the end of the month, was bumped up after a conflict occurred with one of its other projects.
