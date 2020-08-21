IPSWICH — In Gloucester, more than 26 miles of roadway — the distance of a marathon — may flood in 2050 from a 100-year storm. About 400 acres of the Great Marsh, which stretches from Gloucester and Essex to the New Hampshire border, could be completely lost by 2070.
Those are some of the bleak scenarios laid out in a new report that analyzes the future impacts of climate change on Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex and nine North Shore communities. The report, called State of the Coast, was released Thursday by The Trustees of Reservations and urges action to prevent further damage to the area’s coastline.
In an event held at the Crane Estate amid a dramatic ocean backdrop, Tom O’Shea of The Trustees said Cape Ann and North Shore communities can no longer postpone decisions on what he called “climate-facing emergency planning.”
“We really want to use this report as a conversation starter, a platform to begin to the move to the future,” said O’Shea, The Trustees’ director of coast and natural resources. “I think we can all recognize there’s a lot more that needs to be done.”
O’Shea said the report focuses on the impact of sea level rise and storms on Cape Ann and the North Shore’s coastline, not only beaches and salt marshes but roads, homes and businesses. More than 600 buildings on Cape Ann and the North Shore could experience daily tidal flooding by 2030, and more than 7,000 will flood if a 100-year-storm event occurs, according to the report.
The report said that in Salem, a 10-year storm could flood more than 1,000 buildings in the year 2050. In Beverly, beach erosion will threaten oceanfront homes and neighborhoods. In Ipswich, Crane Beach will continue to erode dramatically, adding to the 84 football fields of beach that have already been lost.
The report said that lawmakers need to increase investment in land conservation and restoration. The Trustees also support a new sales tax on sporting goods to fund habitat conservation and outdoor recreation, as well as a program designed to buy coastal properties and relocate homeowners and businesses from flood-prone zones.
The Trustees, a nonprofit that owns 120 miles of shoreline, plans to release annual State of the Coast reports over the next four years highlighting other areas of the Massachusetts coastline.
“This is the beginning for us as far as the launch of this conversation,” Trustees Executive Vice President Jocelyn Forbush said.
The event was attended by Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester, state Rep. Brad Hill of Ipswich, and Ipswich Town Manager Anthony Marino. They all said the report provides important information to help communities and officials better under future climate threats.
Hill, who grew up in Ipswich and Hamilton, said his father used to have to walk out almost a quarter-mile to get to the water at Crane Beach. When Hill was a kid, he had to walk out about 100 yards.
“Now when I go walking at Crane Beach, the water line is right there,” Hill said, illustrating the impact of rising tides on the beach.
Tarr said the report will provide a “road map” to help communities deal with the impacts of climate change.
“This fuels the conversation that we need to continue to have,” he said.
What communities are doing to combat climate change:
Essex seeks to replace a critical seawall at Conomo Point, severely damaged by storms in 2018.
Rockport re-stabilized the Long Beach seawall with boulders and added 8,000 yards of sand to strengthen the buffer and help protect homes.
Gloucester is working with the University of Massachusetts, among other partners, to innovate and grow sustainable maritime industries. The city also has completed preliminary designs to protect its water pollution control facility and has received funding for a flood barrier at Gloucester High School.
Manchester plans to remove a 1930s tide gate and ecologically restore natural habitats to the Central Pond area of Sawmill Brook, which provides spawning habitat for state-listed rainbow smelt and other diadromous fish species.
Source: State of the Coast report by The Trustees of Reservations