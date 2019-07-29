BOSTON — Reports of bullying in public schools are declining — a trend that experts attribute to tougher laws and heightened awareness.
The number of bullying incidents reported by school districts dropped by 13% statewide over a four-year span, according to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
There were 2,245 verified incidents in the 2014-15 school year, compared to 1,935 in 2017-18, according to the recently released data.
More than half of the state's 406 school districts are reporting bullying; 267 districts reported incidents in the 2017-18 school year.
Meanwhile, fewer students are being disciplined for bullying, with only 915 cases reported in the 2017-18 school year, compared to 1,020 cases four years earlier.
State officials credit a pair of anti-bullying laws with helping to raise awareness and reduce the number of incidents.
"Districts work continuously to provide required professional development for school staff, to provide prevention education for all students, and to collaborate with families," said Jacqueline Reis, a spokeswoman for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
In 2010, Gov. Deval Patrick signed a law requiring all districts to develop programs to reduce bullying. It also made cyberbullying a crime.
The landmark law was prompted by the death of Carl Walker-Hoover, an 11-year-old Springfield boy who hanged himself in 2009 after being tormented by his classmates, and the suicide of Phoebe Prince, a 15-year-old South Hadley student who killed herself after reportedly being bullied.
But the law was viewed as ineffective, in part, because it didn't require schools to report data about bullying incidents to the state.
Lawmakers revamped the law in 2014 to require schools to report and added protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender students and students with disabilities.
Data from schools that reported incidents show nearly 70% the bullying in the 2017-18 year was done by white males from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
Locally, Lawrence schools reported the most students disciplined for bullying that year, or 56. Haverhill schools reported 17 students disciplined, and Andover reported seven students who were disciplined.
In Salem, only one student was disciplined, as was the case in Newburyport. Methuen reported four incidents. Some communities, such as Gloucester, didn't report any incidents to the state that school year.
Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, said school officials are grappling with how to reduce bullying in the age of social media.
"They're trying to manage an issue that isn't confined to the schools," he said. "A lot of the bullying that goes on begins on social media and carries over into the classroom."
Scott said he believes, too, that increased awareness of bullying and its impacts are driving a reduction in the number of reported incidents.
"Kids are much more comfortable nowadays speaking up about bullying," he said. "And it's not just the kids being bullied, sometimes it's the kids who witness it."
Dr. Meghan McCoy, of the Massachusetts Aggression Reduction Center at Bridgewater State University, said she isn't surprised to hear that the number of reports is declining.
"There are a lot of social problems kids have that don't rise the level of bullying," she said. "We're becoming clearer about what is bullying and what is not, and I think we tend to overuse the term."
McCoy added that laws can only go so far in making sure kids feel safe at school.
"The state data relies on reporting but we know that a lot of kids do not often report bullying to teachers or adults," she said. "So much of it goes unreported."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
