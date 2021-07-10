BOSTON — State GOP leaders want to update voter laws to require photo IDs, but critics say the effort smacks of voter suppression.
MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons announced this week a push to get a question on the 2022 ballot asking voters to update state election laws to require IDs at the polls. The Republicans have started raising money and enlisting volunteers to gather enough signatures to put the referendum before voters.
Lyons, who served four terms as a state representative from Andover, said in an email blast to party members that the Democrat-controlled Legislature "will never so much as debate the merits of voter ID laws, and that’s why we’re taking this question straight to the people."
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, is among those in the Legislature's GOP minority who support requiring photo IDs for elections.
"Other states do it and it hasn’t created any problems, so I don’t see any issue with making it a law here," he said. "And if the Legislature won't take it up, I think it’s a great idea to put it on the ballot, and let voters decide."
Mirra said "a majority" of his constituents support requiring photo identification to cast a ballot.
Republican Party State Committeewoman Amy Carnevale, of Marblehead, also backs the effort.
"It’s really a commonsense proposal to ensure the integrity of our elections,” she said. "In today’s world, individuals are used to showing their ID for numerous circumstances, and voting should be one of those."
Voting rights advocates say voter fraud is largely non-existent, so the change is unnecessary.
Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, said many members of low-income communities and minorities face barriers to obtaining driver’s licenses or government ID.
"Voter ID is really a solution in search of a problem," he said. "These proposals are clearly aimed at restricting the right to vote, which would move our democracy in the wrong direction. We need to do everything we can to make it easier for people to vote."
Foster said requiring people to get an ID puts a “financial barrier between someone and their constitutionally protected right to vote.”
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, who co-chairs the Legislature's Committee on Election Laws, said it amounts to a “poll tax" that "would disproportionately hurt lower socioeconomic communities."
"We absolutely must protect the security and integrity of our elections, but voter ID is not the way to do so," he said. "Double voting and other forms of voter fraud are exceedingly rare. The lobbying effort to mandate voter ID is just not grounded in actual data."
The push for a voter ID law comes as Republican-led states consider similar controversial measures they say are aimed at preventing voter fraud. It also follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week that upheld voting limits in Arizona, which a lower court had found discriminatory under the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate Republican who has clashed with Lyons on policy issues, hasn't said where he stands on requiring photo ID. But he’s been critical of voter laws proposed elsewhere.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for the Times and other North of Boston Media Group newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.