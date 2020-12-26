ROCKPORT — A routine focused monitoring review of Rockport Public Schools will be held during the first week of the new year, and parents of students with special needs are being asked to participate.
The review will be conducted by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education during the week of Jan. 4. It was originally planned for last March, right around the time when public schools across the state were mandated to shut down due to the pandemic.
"It's a standard review that all public schools have to do," said Superintendent Rob Liebow. "It's to make sure the schools are meeting federal and state requirements for kids with special needs."
In addition, officials will be reviewing the district's compliance with civil rights regulations, student assessments, determination of eligibility, the Individualized Education Program (IEP) Team process, and IEP development and implementation.
Typically, officials conduct their review at the schools. Due to these atypical times, however, this year's review will take place remotely.
"They're going to look to interview parents of kids that will be in those categories," explained Liebow. "I'd imagine they will do it by phone or Zoom or something along that lines. I think it may be a pretty reduced version of what they'd normally do in the spring."
Parents that would like to participate in the review are asked to contact Public School Monitoring Chairperson Joan Brinckerhoff at 781-338-3715. Additional accessibility accommodations, such as translators, are available.
Results will be prepared within 60 days of the review. DESE will provide school officials with a report on which areas the district excels in or needs improvement. The report will later be available online at www.doe.mass.edu/psm/tfm/reports.
