Local researchers and social activists have a message for the region this Martin Luther King Jr. Day: When you think about slavery, think about Cape Ann. And they plan to share new historical research at two public events Monday to make their case.
The Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust also will unveil a website, set to go live on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to disseminate the findings. The group, which goes by CASAT, grew out of Unitarian Universalist congregations in Rockport and Gloucester.
Organizers are tight-lipped about exactly what the findings include, but suggested in broad terms that the researchers found numerous ways the economy of Cape Ann benefited from the perpetuation of slavery in the United States.
“We hope that website visitors take away new understandings of how much the country and our communities depended upon the work of slaves,” said Joseph Rukeyser, a leader of the group. “Our cotton mills, our distilleries, our great ship building, our fishing, and our worldwide traders all were involved in profiting from the free labor of slaves. We hope, as well, that they take away the social activism of the past that has led to the more just society we live in now.”
“The website idea was the result of the merging of two social justice commitments: a longstanding dialog on race and diversity within both our congregations and our respective Martin King Day celebrations,” Rukeyser added. “We recognized that we are two almost all-white congregations in an almost all-white community and, as we learned more about the depths of institutional racism in society and the long and unacknowledged history of slavery and the slave economy in the North, we wanted to do more than talk about it.”
The pastors of both congregations have helped lead the project, though they give the credit for the work to researchers.
“Both churches have long been involved in social justice work,” said the Rev. Susan Moran, who has been at the Unitarian Universalist Association of Rockport since 2011.
Of her own congregation, she said, “We have been marching and gathering afterward on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for decades. In 2015 we did start Conversations on Race, and much work has grown out of those discussions and the reading we all did.”
The Rev. Janet Parsons of the Unitarian Universalist congregation in Gloucester said project organizers are trying to encourage a conversation about the past rather than assign blame for it.
“I think we have attempted to uncover the history and to tell the truth in a factual way that doesn’t judge or seem to be attacking people or institutions,” she said. “We were very careful to not speculate or to embellish any stories, but to just let facts speak for themselves. I know that this can be a sensitive topic for people, but ultimately we are collectively better off if we learn and face the truth about ourselves.”
Parsons added that she knows what it’s like to discover the kind of troubling information the researchers explored.
“A few years ago I discovered through some family research that an ancestor had owned a slave, back during the time around the Revolutionary War,” she said. “I was genuinely shocked. I realized that my family was now part of this history in a way that I had never anticipated, and I thought about how to respond to this information. I came to see that rather than feel guilty about this and try to hide it, that I am now accountable in a way that I hadn’t realized. It made me want to find ways to work for racial justice. This is now my story, too.”
Mary Ellen Lepionka, one of the two researchers whose work formed the backbone of the project, said: “This has been a very enlightening research project — discovering that New Englanders and not just Southerners opposed Emancipation, and that what historians call the politics of the archives applies to Cape Ann.”
She added that she thinks the anti-slavery group “CASAT has done our communities a great service.”
The website, www.capeannslavery.org, is set to go live Monday, Jan. 20. The events at which findings are set to be released are scheduled for the Unitarian Universality Society of Rockport’s annual MLK Day celebration and the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation.
The Unitarian Universality Society of Rockport’s celebration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the church, 4 Cleaves St., with the drawing of posters and sign for its annual MLK march at 10 a.m. The research findings will be made public at the church at 10:45 a.m. when those taking part in the 1-mile march return.
The findings will also be publicized when the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents its fourth annual celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the historic 1806 Gloucester Meetinghouse, at the corner of Church and Middle streets.
People are welcome to come and go over the course of the afternoon. The free program runs in hourly segments.
The first part of the program, from 2:15 to 3 p.m. will be the presentation by the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust.
The other researcher involved in the project is Stephanie Buck, who prior to retirement was the archivist at the Cape Ann Museum.
SLAVERY AND ABOLITION ON CAPE ANN
Local historians and researchers Mary Ellen Lepionka and Stephanie Buck will present findings about the role that the industry of slavery had on Cape Ann from the 1700s until the Civil War at two free events on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20:
At 10:45 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St. in Rockport.
From 2:15 to 3 p.m. at the Gloucester Meetinghouse at the corner of Church and Middle streets, as part of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church’s MLK Day celebration, which goes to 6 p.m.
Online at the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust’s website, www.capeannslavery.org, set to go live on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
