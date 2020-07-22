Gloucester residents wishing to park and spend the day at Stage Fort Park and city beaches will need to have a city beach parking sticker beginning next month.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken announced Wednesday that 2020 beach parking stickers will be required for resident access into Stage Fort Park and beach lots on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Now through July 31, resident parking is available with a 2019 beach parking sticker or license and motor vehicle registration showing a Gloucester address.
Beach sticker applications are available for download on the city’s website by clicking on the “Beach Info” link on the home page and then “Beach Sticker Application.” They are also available outside the Warren Street entrance at City Hall.
Completed applications should be mailed to Gloucester City Hall, PO Box 61, Gloucester, MA 01931 or deposited in a drop box at City Hall's Warren Street entrance.
Stickers will not be available for same-day purchase. However, they are available for in-person pickup by 2 p.m. the next afternoon. Residents who prefer next-day pickup must note that on their application, otherwise the sticker will be mailed out.
Applicants are encouraged to read the instructions carefully and be sure to include all supporting documentation. Missing documentation could result in delay of processing. Any questions regarding sticker eligibility or application status can be made by emailing bsticker@gloucester-ma.gov or calling 978-281-9708. All sticker purchases are final. No refunds will be issued.
###