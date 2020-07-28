Resident of soldiers' home tests positive for coronavirus    

BOSTON (AP) — A resident of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the veterans' care facility to quarantine some residents, close communal spaces and suspend visits, Massachusetts officials said Tuesday.
The state-run facility had one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country, with 76 residents dying after contracting the disease and dozens of other residents and staffers sickened.
"On Monday, a veteran resident of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke who was clinically recovered from COVID-19 again experienced COVID-like symptoms, and was proactively transferred to a hospital for treatment and tested positive," according to a statement from the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
In response, the home is conducting widespread testing. The resident who tested positive lived on a unit dedicated for clinically recovered veterans, and all residents on that unit have been quarantined.
An investigation into the outbreak by a formal federal prosecutor hired by Gov. Charlie Baker found that management at the home made several "utterly baffling" decisions that helped the disease run rampant.
An attorney for the home's former superintendent, who was suspended and then fired, has disputed many of the findings in the report and blamed the outbreak on inaction by the state.