Resident threatens legal action over Mattos records 

Patti Amaral is preparing to take legal action against the city of Gloucester to protect a local ballpark from being developed as the site of a proposed combined elementary school.
The Gloucester resident — a consistent voice in opposition to the relocation of the Mattos Field softball diamond —has filed an intent to sue the city with the Superior Court in Essex County, claiming that the city of Gloucester is withholding an approval it claims to have received from the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA).
"We are going to find out, with assistance from a top legal team from Springfield, how is Gloucester exempting itself from all of the protections we own as citizens, and why is the EEA apparently looking the other way," Amaral was quoted in the release announcing the intent to sue, sent to the Times on Tuesday. "If we can't get the basic approval documents, and they can't even commit to a fair and equal land swap, then what else could they (be) hiding? Is there more that the people don't know about?"
Amaral did not return the Times’ request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Springfield-based attorney Thomas A. Kenefic, III, who is representing Amaral, sent notice of the potential suit to the city’s general counsel, Chip Payson, on Tuesday — the day the City Council was scheduled to vote to transfer Mattos Field from city control to the schools for the building project. The council approved the transfer by a 7-2 vote.
Information requests
The notice outlines Amaral’s reasoning for potential legal action, which stems from multiple public records requests she made earlier this summer.
This June, Amaral filed a public records request with the city. seeking a copy of the EEA’s approval of the Mattos Field conversion to the School Department, and the subsequent transfer of replacement land at the East Gloucester Elementary School.
Amaral also requested a copy of such approval from the EEA, whose general counsel, Kenefick explains, told her that the EEA was not in possession of an approval that Payson asserted in January or February the city had received.
A third request was made by the Gloucester resident, this time seeking a copy of a list of any Gloucester’s municipal board or commission members, authorized by law, to act as park commissioners for the city.
Amaral claims that her three requests have been met with either no response from the city, or “that the requested records were not being provided due to ‘attorney-client privilege,'” as was stated in the notice.
“This claim is without merit for multiple reasons, the simplest being that neither Mr. Payson nor the EEA are each other’s client,” Kenefick wrote. “If this response is determined to be appropriate, the City chooses to hide such approval from elected decision makers and the taxpayers.”
Amaral also claims that the city did not submit an Environmental Notification Form (ENF) to the Massachusetts Environmental Protection Act Office (MEPA) and that a MEPA review and appraisal of both the proposed replacement land at East Gloucester Elementary School and Mattos Field have not been done.
City rebuttal
Payson, the city's general counsel, had the opportunity to respond to Amaral’s notice at Tuesday night’s public hearing for the land transfer of 11 Webster St., which includes Mattos Field which Amaral is fighting to protect.
“To argue that the EEA never approved this doesn't make any sense,” Payson said.
He said the approval had been made verbally during a Dec. 12 phone conversation between him, the EEA, and city Planning Director Gregg Cademartori. “I think implied through the fact that this bill passed is a clear indication with no issue that the EEA did in fact approve this, as did the Legislature," Payson said
Payson detailed that, as Amaral requested the EEA approval through a Public Records Request, his office responded on Aug. 17 at 11:58 a.m. to communicate to her that the approval between EEA and the city had been verbal.
He also noted that while the city has a park and recreation commission ordinance, there is currently no commission, which is why the city did not provide Amaral with a list of commissioners.
When and how — even if — Amaral will follow through with her intent of legal action is unknown at this time, but her attorney’s notice does reveal one thing: there’s more.
“My clients have notified me of several more issues they would like to pursue in addition than the ones described here, but for today, my client presents the forgoing concerns for your consideration,” Kenefick wrote.
In a follow up interview with the Times, Kenefick said he is not authorized to make the “several more issues” public at this time.
