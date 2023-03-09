Residents, AG staff to talk Andrews Point path; Saturday meeting to consider public access

ROCKPORT — The question of whether the public should be permitted access to a walking path at Rockport’s Andrews Point will be the focus of a meeting this Saturday at the Windhover Performing Arts Center.
The meeting, which is to include the attendance of staff of state Assistant Attorney General Kendra Kinscherf, will take place March 11, at 11 a.m. at Windhover, 257R Granite St.
At issue is the question of whether the public has the right to use the section of the Atlantic Path which crosses homeowner Elizabeth Fisher’s property at 18 Long Branch Ave.
Kinscherf is handling the case for the state. Advocates of keeping the path open to the public are soliciting documentation that shows the Andrews Point section has been used through the years — especially prior to the 1950s.
Resident Caitlin Dahlberg said should the court decide the public does not have access to the path, that “a dangerous and sad precedent would be set.”
“Any homeowner whose property abuts a path will be able to follow suit, removing access to all,” she wrote. “Our public paths are a Rockport fixture and a very large part of our coastal town charm.”
In addition, Dahlberg on Tuesday said the meeting is a “great opportunity for the public/community to bring their stories/photographs depicting their use of the ledges and rocks adjacent to 18 Long Branch Ave., especially prior to 1950 should they not be able to e-mail the legal team.”
“The Atlantic Path is the ‘Crown Jewel’ of public ways here in Rockport,” Dahlberg said. “This public way dates back to 1866 and has been enjoyed by locals and visitors alike in awe of the ocean views, wildlife and more. The meeting ideally would give the public community an update on the status of the case and also let the public/community know if there is anything additionally they can do to provide further support their efforts to preserve the public way.”
So far, neither Kinscherf nor Fisher have agreed to comment publicly on the matter.
“Because this is ongoing litigation, we have to decline to comment at this time,” said Thomas Dalton, deputy press secretary for the Office of Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.
Reached by telephone, Fisher has referred all questions about the situation to her Boston-based attorney Jason Curtin of Krokidas & Bluestein.
Several efforts to reach Curtin before deadline were unsuccessful.
In addition, Rockport Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira would not comment, as the town is party to litigation that overlaps with the cited case being handled by the Attorney General’s Office.
Using the path
Paul Bryant of Granite Street said his family has been using the Andrews Point site for a long time. He said picnics in good weather have been held there for more than 50 years.
“The informal gathering of friends became known as the ‘Wednesday Night Picnic,’” he said. “I am 58 years old and I have been attending the picnic for as long as I can remember.”
Bryant said he has been contacted by Kinscherf who asked him to write a statement describing his family’s use of the disputed area and also asked if he would be willing to testify in court.
“I said I would be happy to help and that I would contact other families that attended the Wednesday Night Picnic,” Bryant said.
Bryant and other advocates for the path ask that anyone with document of its use bring it to the meeting or send it to Kinscherf at kendra.kinscherf@mass.gov.
For her part, Dahlberg said the path is a Rockport fixture. The court action to be determined, she said, has consequences that extend beyond Andrews Point, to the public trails and quarries inland in Rockport.
“The ramifications of this action are plentiful and quite serious,” Dahlberg said.
