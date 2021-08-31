The group of Gloucester residents who have been in a legal battle with the city to stop construction of a consolidated elementary school on Mattos Field for more than a year have appealed to the Massachusetts Appeals Court to overturn a Superior Court judge’s decision to dismiss their case.
The plaintiffs' attorney, Thomas Kenefick III, sent a notice of appeal on Aug. 26 and did not return the Times’ request for comment Monday in time for publication.
The plaintiffs are Patricia Amaral, Howard Amaral, Denise Pascucci, Steven Pascucci, Pamela Steele, Joy Lander, Peter Wright, Cory Frost, Wayne Moultan, Jane Montenaro, Susan Muise, Patrick Donaovan, Barbara Anderson, and Linda Bourke.
The legal battle came after Kenefick filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the city over construction of the new elementary school on site of Mattos Field at 11 Webster St.
In early August, an Essex Superior Court judge sided with the city of Gloucester and two state agencies that had asked him to throw out the residents’ lawsuit.
At a hearing in Newburyport, Judge Thomas Drechsler repeatedly called out both procedural errors and what he suggested was "misrepresentation" by the plaintiffs of what the law actually requires the city to do.
"Just because you can file a lawsuit doesn't mean you should," Drechsler told the attorneys and plaintiffs at the conclusion of a contentious, nearly 90-minute hearing on Gloucester's motion to dismiss the case.
In early August, Dreschler came to the decision to side with the city.
The planned school will combine the existing East Gloucester and Veterans elementary schools on one campus on the current site of Veterans on Webster Street and a portion of Mattos Field. Then, when the new school is opened, the East Gloucester school will be demolished and its campus will become open space. The city has also committed to improving soccer fields on Beckford Street to make up for the loss of open space.
A construction fence has already been erected around Mattos Field and demolition has begun on the Veterans building.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.