Residents call for new school traffic study  

Although Gloucester had a traffic analysis done last winter for the Webster Street site selected for a new elementary school, some residents are not too thrilled with what they believe was left out of the report.
Advocating for the safety of students and neighbors alike, Denise Pascucci created a petition in mid-May requesting that city officials order an updated traffic study for the planned school at 11 Webster St. that takes into account the opening of the new Cape Ann YMCA and Halyard Apartments next door at Gloucester Crossing.
The planned school would house the combined student bodies — about 440 students — and the staffs of Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools in a new building on Webster Street.
Pascucci’s petition can be found at https://bit.ly/3iiXKne.
"We should have an updated traffic study for the safety of the neighborhood," Pascucci said. "Doubling the size of the school will double the traffic."
She said that in addition to the traffic generated from the new developments at Gloucester Crossing, the proposed height of the new school will have an adverse impact on the community. The city is seeking a special permit to build higher than what is currently the allowable height in that area.
“We believe that the height of this proposed building will not be consistent with the neighborhood character and will be detrimental to the neighborhood because of obstruction of views and that the doubling of traffic will have adverse impacts on the entire Webster Street and Portuguese Hill neighborhood,” Pascucci wrote.
Seeking answers
Of the 200-plus signatures that the petition has accumulated, comments raise concerns for the safety of the students, the potential congestion, and overall dissatisfaction in the city’s choice in location.
“I’m signing because the traffic lights and the small streets that area has are already dangerous and will only continue to be more dangerous and create more issues there with the new school,” Jessica Quinn wrote.
“We want answers,” Margaret Jarrett said.
And residents aren’t the only ones.
After Nitsch Engineering presented its traffic analysis report to the Traffic Commission earlier this year, Pascucci recounted that commission Chairman Bob Ryan requested an updated analysis be done that includes how the traffic from the new additions to Gloucester Crossing will impact the school.
Due to pending litigation between the city and residents over the construction of the new school, Ryan could not get into details about the project with the Times.
“Per the city ordinance and reiterated by the city’s attorney, all traffic issues going forward and subsequent to the Traffic Commission’s meeting on Feb. 18th, 2021, are to come from the mayor’s office,” he said.
Ryan did briefly note that he has not received any correspondence from school architect and builder Dore & Whittierwith respect to an updated traffic study. Dore & Whittier hired Nitsch to do the first study.
While the mayor’s office and Dore & Whittier did not return the Times’ emails or phone calls requesting comment, Superintendent Ben Lummis said that the original study does include what constituents are looking for.
“The traffic study completed by Nitsch Engineering for the new school was presented to the School Committee and the City Council in winter 2020,” he wrote to the Times on Friday. “The study was also presented to the Traffic Commission in February 2021. The traffic study submitted to the Traffic Commission included data and projections for any impact on traffic in the area due to the Halyard development and the new YMCA.”
“We have not received any feedback or a request to revise the traffic study from the Traffic Commission,” he added.
The current study
While there is no direct mention of the Halyard development or the new Y, Nitsch Engineering’s traffic study does include a 2027 no-build traffic volume that applies a traffic growth rate of 2% per year over the seven-year design horizon to project the 2027 traffic count.
According to Nitsch, traffic east of Eastern Avenue has increased by an average of 1.7% within the past 10 years.
For future traffic in and out of the school, the analysis shows that the proposed school would result in approximately 182 additional entering and exiting trips during morning drop-off, and approximately 183 additional entering and exiting trips during afternoon pick-up.
The study also recommends that the city make off-site improvements, such as:
Designate the area as a "School Zone" under state and local statue, and install appropriate "School Zone" signs.
Improve pedestrian experience along Webster Street including improving sidewalks to accommodate safe walks to school and provide advanced warning signs of school entering and exiting traffic.
Install Americans with Disability Act accessible crosswalks and curb cuts.
Evaluate installing exclusive turning lanes at Webster Street for school traffic.
Provide safety awareness community outreach through social media and other parent outreach.
