Residents may see a discoloration in their tap water next week as the city runs a routine operation between the West Gloucester and Babson Reservoir water treatment plants.
The city announced that on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 10, water treatment plant operations will be transferred from West Gloucester to Babson.
"This will result in a change in the direction of flow in some water mains and may cause temporary discoloration of the water as iron particles in the pipe are stirred up," an announcement from the city's public works department noted.
If residents are experiencing "rusty" water, the DPW suggests running a cold water tap for a few minutes which should clear the line.
It is also advised that residents avoid using chlorine bleach during the operation change — around 11 p.m. — to prevent staining laundry.
If you experience persistent water quality problems, contact the Office of Water Compliance at 978-281-9792 or DPW at 978-281-9785, so that selective flushing can be targeted to problem areas.