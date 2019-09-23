ESSEX — Funding for a new public safety building was solidified at Monday's Special Town Meeting.
The single article on the warrant, which allows the town to move forward with the Finance Committee's recommended payment plan, secured the required two-thirds majority it needed to pass.
The town will pay for the $15.5 million project on John Wise Avenue by borrowing $12.5 million over 30 years, in addition to using $2 million from the sale of real estate fund and $1 million in free cash.
At Town Election in May, residents had voted to approve a debt exclusion override, which raises taxes for the life of the debt on the project, 30 years, as opposed to a permanent Proposition 2-1/2 tax override.
The owner of the average Essex single-family home, with an assessed value of $571,264, will see an average 4.44% increase in property taxes over the 30-year borrowing period — an additional $390.18 each year on average.
J. Stewart Roberts of Johnson Roberts Associates, the architectural firm behind the project, told Town Meeting, "We're ready to go out to bid this week."
Before public comment, Project Director Tim Dorman of NV5 discussed how the $15.5 million budget came to be. In May, before the project's construction document began, the estimate was originally priced at $17.5 million. However, project leaders were able to finagle some savings over the summer, including $1.5 million off construction costs from what was originally projected.
Despite the overwhelming approval from those at Special Town Meeting, the only people to speak during public comment were against the project.
One resident said they refuse to vote for the building until more public safety issues are fixed in town, such as the diseased and fallen trees throughout town. Another resident thought $15.5 million was "unreasonable" for the town and that officials were "rushing into a vote.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
