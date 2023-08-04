Dru Tarr of Gloucester will be taking to the roads around Cape Ann on Saturday for a “reimagined ride” as part of the Pan-Mass Challenge which takes place this weekend.
The bikeathon has raised $900 million for cancer care and research at the Dana Farber-Cancer Institute since it was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, the event’s executive director.
Tarr is one of 39 Cape Ann PMC riders pedaling along various routes ranging from 25 miles to 211 miles in one- and two-day routes that cater to various levels of cycling and fundraising abilities. With the PMC, 100% of every dollar raised by riders goes to Dana-Farber.
Many riders and volunteers take part in honor of a friend or family member diagnosed with cancer.
This is Tarr’s third PMC, and his 50-mile route will take in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Beverly, Hamilton, Ipswich, Essex and Gloucester.
He has dubbed this the Pan-Cape Ann Challenge, and this year he’ll again be riding for his friend state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, who Tarr said continues to go through successful treatments for cancer at Dana-Farber after being diagnosed in early 2021. Tarr works as Ferrante’s district director.
“In her own words ‘it’s miraculous,’” Tarr said of Ferrante’s response to treatments at Dana-Farber.
Tarr, who is part of Team AMF, which is Ferrante’s initials and also stands for “Always Moving Forward,” said during a training ride on Thursday that he was also riding for his father, Francis, who has been undergoing cancer treatment through Veterans Affairs for more than a decade.
The upside of his participation in the PMC was it got him into cycling, which allowed him to become healthier. Tarr said if Ferrante could go through treatments, he could do his part by taking the challenge and riding.
“You have to pull the good out of the bad … you have to do the work and extract the good from a terrible situation,” he said.
“I want to commend Dru,” Ferrante said, “its not an easy ride and it takes training and it takes time and it takes pedaling all of those miles in the dead of summer with all of the heat. As someone who is in treatment, it’s so encouraging to see your friends supporting you in the way that they can.”
Ferrante said a cancer treatment can be challenging and you can have your ups and downs, but the phrase “Always Moving Forward” also means helping someone get through tough times.
“When we get into the downs, we just dig in and talk about always moving forward,” she said.
According to the Pan-Mass Challenge, these Cape Ann riders also are taking part in the 2023 PMC:
Essex: Chris Bane, Kevin Murphy, Bryan Sanderson, Randall Sword, Susan Wilfahrt
Gloucester: Christopher Bazdanes, John Bourneuf, Craig Bren, Cara Bren, Jorge Cardona, Daphne Firth, Michael Manzelli, and Philip Murphy.
Also, Cris Peterson, Lea Peterson, Rowena Schenck, Andrew Sheriff, Sue Sudbay, Lara Wosepka, and Luke Wright.
Manchester-by-the-Sea: Jay Bothwick, Phil Carter, Freddy Cicerchia, Karen Clark, Todd Clark, Theresa Conway and Jennifer Doane.
And, Robert Hofeldt, Anne Landers, Abby Landers, PJ O’Clair, David Rowse, Jennifer Stokes-Greene, William Stone, and Jim Westra.
Rockport: Kurt Brimberry, Sara Littlefield, and Ged Olson.
