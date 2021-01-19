Residents reflect on Martin Luther King's impact on the past, present and future  

Caleb Friday will never forget a question his 6-year old son asked him one day.
“Kids ask you all sorts of questions and he asked me ‘Dad, why are Black people called Black?” Friday recounted. "And you think about your answer and of course you are going to start with skin color but you realize that question and the answer you are going to give is so much more than simply skin color."
"You look at your kids and you want to prepare them and sometimes you just don't know," he said, explaining what it is like — as a person of color — to raise children during such a time as now.
Friday’s reflections on Martin Luther King Jr.’s impact on the past, present and future was one of many local voices heard during the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s annual celebration of remembering the life and legacy of the American minister and activist.
In pre-pandemic celebrations, the foundation would host full afternoons featuring learned historians, distinguished keynote speakers, live music, and audio and visual presentations.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the foundation hosted an online celebration on Monday, Jan. 18, that gathered local perspectives on a national conversation regarding race and diversity.
“Like a quilt made of many fabrics, we hope that the different messages they share will be inspiring and meaningful to you as a whole,” said Charles Nazarian, the foundation’s president.
The stories shared ranged from Bill Fonvielle explaining what it was like to look for a place to live for graduate school as a person of color in 1963 to Jan Bell's experience of being a white woman fighting for desegregation through the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee. Dick Prouty recounted a time in which his late-wife, Doris, was walking their baby in Manchester when a group of woman stopped her to ask whose baby that was.
She replied, "Well my dears, that would be my baby."
Others to share personal accounts included Trinity O'Leary, Brian King, Nate Oaks, Mila Barry and Remi Ibraheem. Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken also spoke.
"I believe that Martin Luther King's legacy can bring us together at this time by really remembering what he preached about non-violent, passive resistance," Ibraheem said. "I believe the key to moving any society forward is a peaceful path towards justice."
Excerpts from speeches made by King and the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who was a civil rights activist and leader and chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee from 1963 to 1966, were included within the video.
"We will remember his personal sacrifice, and the different generations who often at their peril, contributed to our nation's struggle to live up to its promise of equal rights, social justice, and individual freedom," Nazarian noted of Lewis' legacy.
In addition to personal narratives, Jude Friday read excerpts from Jacqueline Woodson’s novel "Brown Girl Dreaming." The novel, read in verse, discusses the author’s experience growing up in the 1960s in South Carolina and New York as an African American.
Monday’s celebration did not only reflect on the past, but looked toward the future as Michea McCaffrey introduced a team of local residents working towards equality in her seaside community.
Gloucester Racial Justice Team "is a diverse group of residents dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming city where people of all races are free to enjoy and be active in an inclusive, equitable community," McCaffrey said.
She noted that team members have been interviewing people of color and, through this initiative, have found that "Gloucester is a relatively safe place for people of color."
"However," McCaffrey added, "the absence of racism and the abundance of acceptance is not as prevalent as we all wish it was."
In an effort to change that, they are planning to support the work of the city's newly formed Human Rights Commission and welcome others to get involved with the city's Racial Justice Team.
Those interested in getting involved with the Gloucester Racial Justice Team may contact nancy.goodman52@gmail.com for more information.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.