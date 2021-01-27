A group of Gloucester residents are suing the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the state’s Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, and the city they call home to save a ballpark they love.
The Law Office of Thomas A. Kenefick III, on behalf of the residents, has filed suit against the three entities over “school consolidation irregularities, open space access, and environmental injustice” as Gloucester seeks to build a new elementary school on the site of Mattos Field at 11 Webster St.
The city plans to construct a new softball field at Green Street, with an alternative site at Gloucester High School, to replace Mattos.
The official legal battle began when Patricia Amaral, a consistent voice in opposition to the relocation of the Mattos Field softball diamond, filed an intent to sue the city with the Superior Court in Essex County in October, claiming that the city of Gloucester is withholding an approval for the relocation it claims to have received from the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA).
Now, four months later, Amaral and a handful of plaintiffs have filed the three claims against the three entities — arguing that the school consolidation project that was voted forward in November “flouted procedure, safeguards and regulations.” The other plaintiffs are Howard Amaral, Denise Pascucci, Steven Pascucci, Pamela Steele, Joy Lander, Peter Wright, Cory Frost, Wayne Moultan, Jane Montenaro, Susan Muise, Patrick Donovan, Barbara Anderson, and Linda Bourke.
“Plaintiffs argue the reversal and destruction of the protected land in this densely populated neighborhood — in the name of equity and access — would render an instant nature gap, obliterating the exact open space park that had been protected precisely to address economic and racial disparities evident so many years ago and today,” Kenefick wrote in an email to the Times on Tuesday. “The case alleges that the protected open space was taken by irregular and unlawful practices and deliberate timeline concealment through an exorbitant School Project outlined through a toolkit designed by the MSBA, the self-described 'quasi governmental' agency tasked with directing public school building projects and funding.”
City legal counsel Chip Payson and Chief Administrative Officer Vanessa Krawczyk did not return Times’ emails requesting comment.
Kenefick, who is representing Amaral, did not return the Times' request for follow-up.
Plaintiffs' demands
Through the suit, the plaintiffs are demanding the court declare that the City Council “knew or should have known that transferring Mattos Field to the School Department was in violation of Chapter 152 of the Acts of 2020” and that its September vote that transferred control of the ballfield be annulled.
The plaintiffs are requesting that the city cease all procedural approvals and other actions regarding public expenditures on the project, use Mattos Field only for public open space and recreational purposes, and refrain from disturbing, destroying, dismantling any portion of, or constructing any building on, the field to advance the proposed building project.
The suit's second claim is that Gloucester, EEA, and MSBA failed in their legal duties to protect the environment by engaging in irresponsible project development and oversight. These violations include but are not limited to Gloucester failing to submit the school project for environmental review to the EEA as required by at least two regulations.
The suit also claims the EEA — with full knowledge of the project — has yet to review the project or provide guidance via certificate to the Massachusetts School Building Authority as required by law, and that the MSBA is propelling “this project into the advanced stages of siting, design, and funding without obtaining the required approval of the EOEEA, disregarding its controlling regulations.”
Lastly, plaintiffs that the School Committee is incapable of passing acts, thus votes and actions regarding land acquisition were rendered "without effect." Required city commissions were, the plaintiffs argue, defunct and in violation of state laws and Gloucester’s own ordinances.
“The suit questions why any process — even those paved with good intentions — is allowed to endorse the destruction of the sole open space available and protected, a move so backwards and utterly at odds with best practice, lawful protection (city and state), health & safety, and access,” Kenefick wrote.
