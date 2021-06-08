After the proposed budget for the city of Gloucester has undergone weeks of review by city leaders, it’s time for taxpayers to get a chance to weigh in on the bottom line.
The City Council is hosting a remote public hearing Tuesday night to discuss Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken’s fiscal year 2022 Recommended Budget which tops out at $120.2 million. “Our community has endured many challenges across all people and all industries, however, our local, state and federal partnerships provided a path to make meaningful progress in responding to COVID-19, and the support to recover as we move forward,” Romeo Theken wrote in the proposed “Annual Budget Report for FY 2022.”
The budget proposal for fiscal 2022, which begins July 1, has an 1.95% increase from this fiscal year’s budget, which stood at $117.9 million. It includes a $45.6 million line item for Gloucester Public Schools. Also, as part of the budget, the mayor is proposing increases in the city’s water and sewer rates.
Water Enterprise Fund
This fund will see a 3.61% increase from last year, as the revenues and expenditures are proposed at $7,323,195.
“The two drivers of the increase in expenditures are in contracts for outside services to manage the water treatment plant, perform dam inspections and for dam vegetative management and debt service,” the proposed budget reads.
To support the cost increases, the mayor is proposing a change in the current rate of $8.98 per 1,000 gallons of water consumption to $9.36.
Sewer Enterprise Fund
The revenue and expenditures for this fund are proposed at $9,303,727.
This is a 3.02% increase over this year’s budget due to contracts for outside services to manage the sewer treatment plant, contractual increases in personnel costs and debt service.
Romeo Theken is proposing raising the sewer rate from its current $15.31 per 1,000 gallons of consumption to $16.16, and the use of $200,000 in free cash to cover the increase.
Waterways Enterprise Fund
Revenues and expenditures are proposed to increase by about $74,000 or 15.93% for waterways operations. This increase is due in part to the need to convert the part-time waterways clerk position to full time, with the related increase in benefit costs. The full-time clerk will manage public access to the newly renovated harbormaster building.
The increase will also compensate the harbormaster and assistant harbormaster for the additional time they are spending on the water.
Community Preservation Fund
Taxpayers voted to implement a 1% surcharge on the real property tax levy and to receive state matching funds for the acquisition, creation, preservation, rehabilitation and restoration of open space, historic resources and affordable housing in 2010.
The budget proposes $760,000 in revenues and expenditures for this fund, which includes $681,600 in local surcharge revenue and $74,800 in state match funds.
Talbot Rink Enterprise Fund
There will be no changes to this fund from last year’s budget, which stood at $308,685.
