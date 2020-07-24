The first column we hikers published pulled back the curtain to reveal one of Gloucester's undiscovered gems and the feedback was passionate to say the least.
In response, some readers recounted memories of early mornings fishing on what is left of Stoney Pier while others voiced their desire to keep these lesser known trails a secret.
Protecting the trails we love is not only vital for our own enjoyment, but for that of future generations and the survival of the wildlife that call Cape Ann home.
People will, and already have, found their way over the bridge and on to the trails across the coastline. As the cars keep rolling in throughout the summer, the question is not how to keep those inside from locating the trailhead, but how to educate them on trail etiquette in order to foster a mindful approach to exploring.
As you venture out into the great outdoors — whether that be on the sandy shores or muddy trails — there are seven principles created by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics to help minimize impact and preserve both land and sea.
Plan ahead and prepare.
Travel and camp on durable surfaces.
Dispose of waste properly.
Leave what you find.
Minimize campfire impacts .
Respect wildlife.
Be considerate of other visitors.
As we continue to explore during the novel coronavirus pandemic, take note that if the parking lot is full or the trails seem crowded consider coming back another day or meander down a different path that has less foot traffic.
You'll never know what you might find.
