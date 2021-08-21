If you want to dine-in for a slice of artisan pizza in Gloucester, it might cost you proof of vaccination.
Short and Main at 36 Main St. announced earlier this week that customers looking to dine in at the restaurant after Wednesday, Aug. 18, must show proof of vaccination.
"We areasking people to get vaccinated who want to sit indoors and that is we are hoping it is a temporary thing and maybe the delta variant will phase out," managing co-owner Matthew Cawley said. "We will see what happens, and we are playing it by ear."
For those that are unable to get vaccinated, Cawley stated that staff would be happy to take a reservation for an outdoor table by phone. Short and Main plans to implement permanent rain coverings and heat lamps for the outside dining experience.
The announcement came as a shock to some, who on social media, referred to the decision as "communism" and questioned whether or not they would also have to be vaccinated for the flu and HIV. Others were grateful for the restaurant’s decision.
Councilor at-Large candidate Jason Grow posted that “we’ll be grateful to enjoy your restaurant!”
“Congrats on being proactive and caring enough about your staff and your guests,” he added.
Cawley said since the restaurant made the announcement, he has only had to refer two people to the take-out menu and he has been seeing regulars who haven't come in to dine since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
"So far it has gone really well," he said. "We have got a lot of people coming in and stating that they are thankful."
The restaurant’s call to limit who can come into their brick-and-mortar store is not uncommon as businesses across the state are making the same call.
Cawley said that he followed what Lynn-based restaurant Nightshade Noodle Bar did on Aug. 5.
On Friday, acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced masks will be required for all indoor public places in Boston starting Aug. 27 as the city moves to contain rising COVID-19 infections blamed on the highly contagious delta variant.
Like Short and Main, some Boston-area restaurants and bars that are requiring proof of vaccination. Boston.com is even keeping a running list, and on it are well-established spots such as Club Passim and The Sinclair.
"We are starting to get used to having to make a lot of difficult decisions on the fly," Cawley said. "The past 16 months have been like this and it is starting to feel normal to make tough decisions all the time."
"But we are optimistic," he added.
As far as Cawley knows, his restaurant is the only one in town to require proof of vaccination.
Ken Riehl and Peter Webber from the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce were unable to return the Times' request for comment by deadline.
