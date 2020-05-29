BOSTON — The state's professional sports teams will soon be able to begin practicing again and diners could also begin enjoying outdoor eating at local restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday.
Baker said he plans to announce an executive order on Monday that will give more details about phase two of the state's economic reopening plan assuming the state continues to see downward trends in the number of COVID-19 cases. He said businesses allowed to restart in phase two can begin to bring back some workers to help prepare for reopening.
Restaurants would be able to begin to welcome back diners for outdoor seating during the first part of phase two with indoor seating possible later in phase two.
The Administration will announce on June 6 the start of phase two, which could begin as soon as June 8.
Tables must be placed six feet apart with a maximum party size of six people. The use of bars, except for spaced table seating, won't be allowed. Single use utensils and menus are encouraged and diners will have to wear masks until they are seated. Reservations are also encouraged.
Hotels, motels and other lodging businesses will also be allowed to expand their operations in phase two, provided they adhere to strict hygiene protocols.
While sports teams will be allowed to begin practicing, the public won't be allowed into the facilities, according to Baker, who said he hoped the practices will help pave the way for a return to sports at some point.
"There's just so many times you can actually watch the Patriots beat the Falcons, or the Celtics beat the Lakers or the Bruins beat the Canucks, or the Red Sox beat the Yankees or the Cardinals or the Angels," Baker said, referring to old games that have been playing on television during the pandemic.
"At some point it's got to be live," he said.
COVID-19 update
The number of individuals in Massachusetts diagnosed with confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 95,500 as the state reported more than 600 new cases Friday.
The overall number of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic climbed to 6,718 as another 78 deaths were reported.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease fell to 1,991, down from about 2,767 two weeks ago.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also fell to 485 — down from 749 two weeks ago.
More than 62% of overall deaths — 4,180 — were reported at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.