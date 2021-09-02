After a year without a Gloucester Schooner Festival, the reinvigorated Parade of Sail will start with a bang this Sunday — literally.
Gloucester400 and Maritime Gloucester are sponsoring the first ceremonial firing of The Parrott, one of Gloucester’s Civil War-era cannons, to signal the start of the Parade of Sail at 10 a.m. during the city’s 37th annual Schooner Festival this Sunday. The cannon will also be fired throughout the event, saluting the schooners participating in this year's races.
“The Gloucester Schooner Festival is an amazing annual celebration, but this year’s cannon salute brings a whole new level of historical significance and drama to the occasion,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. “As the city moves forward in preparation for our 400th anniversary, the timing of this event is an inspiring reminder of Gloucester’s magnificent maritime history and heritage.”
The public is invited to view the cannon at Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave., following the Parade of Sail, which is expected to end at noon. After the event and public viewing, the cannon will be returned to a secure storage location until it is determined where it will be permanently housed.
The Parrott, formerly referred to as The Parrott Rifle Cannon, was forged in 1865 at the West Point Foundry in Cold Spring, New York, and weighs in at 4,286 pounds.
While in use defending the city and nation’s shores, The Parrott’s sheer enormity required a team of 10 draft horses to transport it through the rugged forests of Cape Ann. Even The Parrott’s munitions were large; a single cannonball weighed roughly 30 pounds. Today, The Parrott is supported by a carriage as it would have been during the Civil War period.
In 2019, The Parrott was removed from its concrete gun emplacement to be restored. The precision work followed the restoration guidelines of the Warren Lash Conservation Center at Clemson University in South Carolina. Initial funding for the project was provided by Gloucester’s Community Preservation Act.
Approximately $35,000 was used in the restoration of The Parrott, including the creation of its new carriage.
Gloucester residents Dave Dow and David Benjamin spearheaded The Parrott restoration and will be overseeing the first firing this Sunday, Sept. 5. Members of the community who were also integral to the project include Max and Brett Ramsey, Atlantic Power Wash, Shawn Coakley, and Frank Rose of Rose’s Marine.
“We are very fortunate to live in a city so rich in history and caring people such as Dave Dow, David Benjamin and members of the Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee,” said Laura M. Ventimiglia, executive director of Gloucester400. “It’s exciting to think that this project was started years ago in preparation for Gloucester’s quadricentennial in 2023. As a result, we can now envision the Fort Gloucester of the past and the future. We look forward to this year’s Parade of Sail as The Parrott once again makes Gloucester history.”
The restoration of The Parrott is a part of a larger effort to rehabilitate Stage Fort Park by the city, with a goal to raise additional funding to refurbish the current fort and park, creating an outdoor space that commemorates the city’s military history for future generations.
