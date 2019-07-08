BOSTON — Local officials gathered Monday to bring attention to a planned visit by the newly restored Mayflower II ship, emphasizing the need for multiple perspectives in history.
The Mayflower II is scheduled to be in Boston from May 14 through May 19, 2020, as part of a maritime festival that is free to the public, and includes access to the ship and other activities.
Organizers gathered in Charlestown on Monday said they plan to have information on the "complex" history of the Pilgrims, including perspectives from Native Americans.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh spoke about the importance of acknowledging unpleasant moments in history and learning from them.
"We must always be willing to listen and learn as we move forward from our past. We must always be committed to building a better and more just future for all of our residents," he said.
A recreation of the original Mayflower, the ship was built in England between 1955 and 1957, and was given to the United States as a gift to honor the cooperation between the two countries during World War II. It is undergoing a three-year restoration at the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut. In the past it underwent refurbishment at the Gloucester Marine Railways.
Gov. Charlie Baker spoke about the history of the ship and other monuments to international cooperation he saw while on a recent trip to London.
"This stuff really matters, and sometimes it takes a big moment like this, a seminal event, to bring everybody together, to give it the kind of attention it's due," he said.
