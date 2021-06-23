BOSTON — Retailers want lawmakers to reject a plan to allow online Lottery sales, saying it will hurt mom-and-pop stores struggling to recover from the pandemic.
On Monday, proposals to set up a cashless Lottery and allow consumers to use debit cards to make purchases of MegaMillions tickets and other products, filed by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, were among several bills heard by the Legislature's Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure.
Lottery officials say online sales are crucial to keeping a much-needed source of money flowing to cities and towns, which are the Lottery’s main beneficiaries.
But retailers say the changes will hurt package and convenience stores that rely on in-person Lottery sales to lure customers, adding to a list of financial pressures that have hammered their bottom lines in the past year.
"Retail can't take many more hits," said Bob Mellion, executive director of the Massachusetts Package Stores Association, during a live-streamed hearing on Monday. "The margins are already very low, and they're making less money than they were making in previous years. This would be just another hit."
Ryan Kearny, general counsel for the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, pointed out that the commissions paid to retailers for lottery sales haven’t increased in 45 years, while the cost of business has grown "dramatically."
Michael Sweeney, the Lottery's executive director, said the pandemic accelerated a shift in consumer behavior toward electronic commerce, and the state needs to catch up by modernizing the system.
"Ensuring equity across gaming platforms will assist the commonwealth in generating both revenue and economic development, while also giving the Lottery the ability to continue to deliver essential unrestricted local aid to every city in town in the state," Sweeney told the panel.
Gov. Charlie Baker also supports modernizing the Lottery and included language in his preliminary budget to authorize online sales.
Baker administration officials say authorizing debit card Lottery sales could drum up $35 million in the coming fiscal year. The governor's budget anticipates another $35 million in revenues from legalized sports betting.
Lawmakers have filed dozens of other bills to allow online Lottery sales along with other plans to modernize the system.
The Senate approved debit and credit card transactions for Lottery sales as part of its fiscal 2022 budget, but the House didn't. Lawmakers in both chambers are now meeting secretly to hammer out details of the final $47 billion spending package, and it's not clear if the provision will survive negotiations.
At least six states including New Hampshire have authorized online lottery sales, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The push for online Lottery sales in Massachusetts also comes as lawmakers consider plans to allow sports betting at racetracks and casinos, or by mobile platforms such as DraftKings.
Critics say the Lottery has social costs, and shifting sales online will make the problem worse, especially at a time when many people are desperate.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.