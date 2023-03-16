ESSEX — A proposed road $4.5 million reconstruction project on Apple Street is not sitting well with some of the scenic byway’s residents.
Now comes a planned retaining wall.
The Apple Street Roadbed Elevation and Culvert Replacement Project is designed to raise a portion of the Apple Street roadbed, according to consulting engineers and town officials.
The project will require the construction of a 3- to 4-foot high retaining wall along an 80-foot section of Apple Street adjacent to 128 Apple St., Jody Trunifio, principal of the consulting firm The Engineering Corp., said in a Jan. 17 letter to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki.
“This is needed to facilitate the proposed drainage outfall in addition to not adversely impacting the brook’s banks where the proposed slop limits would otherwise encroach,” Trunifio writes. “Understanding that aesthetics is of priority importance to this scenic road, we are investigating the suitability of ‘green’ infrastructure such as a vegetated retaining wall ... to achieve this project feature.”
Town officials say the project is needed in part because of the all too frequent flooding of the Main Street/Route 133 Causeway and the ensuing flooding of the low-lying portion of Apple Street. When this occurs, according to town officials, the town is effectively cut in half, thus forcing travelers to circle out and back to Route 128, in order to navigate through town.
But some Apple Street neighbors believe the project is not needed and may damage the scenic nature of the road. Apple, Story and Choate streets are designated scenic byways in town.
In November, town officials conducted a two-hour bus tour of the site, which included presentations by town officials and Public Works employees. About 50 residents attended the tour.
When the excursion arrived at the Apple Street site of the proposed work, it was met by several residents opposed to the project holding signs.
Apple Street resident Catherine Nicolas said at the time the project had not been fully vetted.
“We need to have discussions about this before getting to this point,” she said.
Final design and permitting
The town is in the midst of the final design and permitting process for the project, according to Zubricki.
Selectmen agreed that specific easement packages for the project “should be prepared and discussed with the (seven) abutters as soon as possible,” according to the town administrator’s report of Feb. 6.
The town’s engineering consultant is said to have made “easement packages” available for Zubricki to distribute to the project abutters.
The “easement packages,” according to Ruth Pereen, chair of the Essex Board of Selectmen, refer to the work that will be required along the road.
“Basically, they are the abutters on the 850 feet of (the road) we will need for construction to occur,” said Pereen. “We have to get equipment in there and dig. But the property will be returned to its former state.”
Regarding the possibility the project may require some land be taken by eminent domain, Pereen said it is too early to make that determination.
“We’re not there yet,” she said.
The project would widen the road from its current width of 18 feet to 20 feet and increase the height of the road by between 2 and 5 feet. A culvert allowing a stream to travel under the road would also be replaced.
Town officials have said the project would require the cutting of some trees and the temporary removal of some fences which would be replaced when the project is completed.
Zubricki and town officials hope to fund the $4.5 million project through a combination of federal and state grant programs.
Part of the planning for the project includes the application to the state’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) grant program to cover 10% of the funding for the project.
According to Zubricki, federal funding will account for 90% of the costs of the project.
