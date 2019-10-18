Large portions of Cape Ann remained without power for the second full day on Friday, as National Grid slowly returned others to electrical normalcy.
Representatives of the utility company on Friday afternoon said Cape Ann still was struggling within the grip of 90 separate outages affecting 7,896 business and residential customers. At roughly the same time on Thursday, Cape Ann showed fewer outages — 65 — but more than 10,000 customers without power on a day when continued high winds hampered repair efforts.
On Friday afternoon, according to National Grid, Gloucester still had 57 outages impacting 5,200 customers — most in West Gloucester and north from downtown along the Washington Street-Maplewood Avenue corridor. Manchester still had 14 outages that left 1,460 customers without power. Rockport showed 14 outages impacting 728 customers and Essex had five outages affecting 508 customers.
"We started the day with about 5,000 customers without power in Gloucester. The crews have been repairing extensive damage on the feeders that bring power both into Gloucester and on to Rockport. I am glad to say we are down to 741 customers without power," National Grid community manager Joe Muraco said in a message Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken posted on her Facebook page Friday shortly before 6 p.m. "The crews will continue to work into this evening, we expect more restorations tonight, with some customers remaining into tomorrow morning."
Manchester interim police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said he received an update from National Grid on Friday afternoon saying the majority of town residents would have their electrical power restored by 11 Friday night.
"Main trunk lines in Beverly that feed much of the affected areas in Manchester are currently being repaired to hopefully restore power fully," read a post on the Manchester police website. "National Grid has pulled additional manpower from upstate New York to assist in this area, as Cape Ann is one of the hardest hit and most affected areas of the state."
Unfortunately, the news came with a caveat. Fitzgerald said around 60 homes on Union Street may have to wait a bit longer for their electricity. No specific time was given. National Grid also reported approximately 10 homes in town need further work on their electrical service before they regain power.
After numerous calls regarding fallen trees and downed electrical wires on Thursday morning, Fitzgerald reports that all town roadways are cleared for safe travel. Throughout Friday, DPW crews traveled around Manchester removing whatever debris was left.
While National Grid could furnish numbers for outages and customers impacted, it still was unable to provide a detailed schedule for the full restoration of power to Cape Ann customers other than its estimate that 95% of all Massachusetts and Rhode Island customers will have power back on by 11 p.m. Saturday.
While those Friday numbers represented progress from Thursday, the significant number of powerless customers, still almost 48 hours after the nor'easter brought winds greater than 70 mph to Cape Ann and the remainder of coastal Massachusetts, make it seem inevitable that many will go right to the deadline before their power is restored.
Mary-Leah Messenger, a National Grid spokeswoman, said the restoration of power on Cape Ann has been daunted by the sheer number of individual outages that preclude the utility from applying a uniform fix for separate outages.
