Revamped event to welcome all veterans

Organizers of an annual event hosted to help veterans reintegrate into Cape Ann life after leaving the armed forces are changing things up.
The Gloucester Elks Lodge 892 is gearing up for the sixth annual Welcome Home Initiative, but is revamping the guest list and the meal.
In the past, the event has been a private luncheon to welcome veterans who finished their service in the previous year back to Cape Ann and let them know what services were available. Most years, 15 veterans and their families took part, but last year only eight participated and fewer were expected this year, said Vionette "Vee" Chipperini, district veterans benefits coordinator with Cape Ann Veterans Services and one of the Welcome Home organizers.
"We decided to open it up and cater to all veterans, " she said, saying the Veterans Services office has been getting more questions from older veterans about support services.
This year's event will be a brunch on Sunday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Elks Lodge on Atlantic Road. The Gloucester Elks is working with the Cape Ann Veteran Services Office and the United Veterans Council to put on the event.
Several years ago, the Manchester Legion held a similar breakfast event and it was hugely successful, with almost 400 veterans attending, said Chipperini, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq.
"We're mimicking that," she said. "Vietnam, Korea, Afghanistan, Iraq, peacetime or wartime, this is just a nice brunch to say this is what we're doing, we just want to welcome you."
"It's a good way to introduce the office and let them know what kind of benefits we can offer them," she added.
Also on hand will be representatives from Gloucester Elks, VFW, AmVets, American Legion, and other Cape Ann veteran organizations to answer questions about the posts and extend a hand to join.
Each attending veteran will receive a pin representing their branch of service, and relatives will be given an American flag. Also available to those who want them will be bags containing information about resources that can help veterans transition from service to civilian life — information, for example, on VA benefits, education, VA Home Loans, and job fairs.
"There'll be a take-home gift for every vet that comes," Chipperini said.
The event is being funded through a grant awarded to the Elks and donations from various Cape Ann organizations, she said.
Organizers are also putting together a list for attendees of businesses and organizations that work with them to support the event, and who offer discounts to veterans.
The deadline to reserve a seat for the free brunch is March 1. Any local veterans who wish to attend or know of fellow vets to invite, should contact Chipperini at 978-281-9740 or vchipperini@gloucester-ma.gov.
IF YOU GO
What: Sixth annual Welcome Home Initiative, a brunch and information fair open to all Cape Ann veterans.
When: Sunday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m .
Where: Gloucester Elks Lodge, 101 Atlantic Road.
How much: Free, but reservations requested by contacting Vionette "Vee" Chipperini at 978-281-9740 or vchipperini@gloucester-ma.gov.
