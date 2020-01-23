ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park has garnered $100,000 for new interpretive signage.
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Wednesday that Halibut Point would receive a $50,000 grant from its Fiscal Year 2020 Partnerships Matching Funds Program. The grant was awarded to the Friends of Halibut Point after the group raised $50,000 for the sign project on its own.
The money will be used to design and install the interpretive signs. Each will discuss the natural culture, history and significant features of the park, according to Ramona Latham, Halibut Point's visitor services supervisor.
"At least 30 will be inside (the visitor's center)," she said. "Some of them are huge. Another 10 will be outside, on the trails."
Indoor signage will be incorporated into the visitors center's new first-floor exhibit hall. The new space will feature artifacts and information about the park’s history during World War II and its role in the Rockport granite industry.
The renovated visitor's center is expected to reopen sometime in the late spring or early summer. Along with the new gallery space, the building will feature a redesigned outdoor deck, a second-floor meeting hall, accessibility features and improved lighting, heating and ventilation systems. The project is estimated to cost $1 million in state money.
Previously, the DCR said the visitor's center would be completed in December.
"It's hard to get everything in line," DCR Project Manager Jessica Rowecroft said of the delay.
In addition to the new interpretive signage and refurbished visitor's center, the DCR redesign and re-landscape the visitor center's front lawn starting this spring. Crowley Cottrell Landscape Architecture in Boston will be in charge of the project.
Sometime during the fall, the parking lot will be reconfigured to improve traffic flow and fit in 21 additional spots. Two welcome signs on Gott Avenue, one displaying the park's name and another at the parking lot entrance, will follow. Each will be made from locally-sourced granite and stand around 6 to 7 feet tall.
In the past, the Gott Avenue signs were a point of contention. A previous design which featured pop-up lettering and a glossy brick finish was deemed too tacky by some residents. The final designs, which aim to retain the parks "rustic" appeal, were well received at the final Halibut Point public forum hosted by the DCR in September.
Twenty-eight other match grants were awarded to park improvement projects in the Commonwealth, totaling $876,021 in state funding.
“The Massachusetts State Parks System provides residents throughout the Commonwealth with opportunities to get outside and experience some of the state’s unique landscapes,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in a prepared statement. “The Partnership Matching Funds Program serves as a great example of our efforts to enhance many of the natural, recreational and cultural resources contained within these parks for all to directly benefit from.”
