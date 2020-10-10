A local reverend has filed a complaint with the state attorney general against two city councilors.
The Rev. Richard Emmanuel of The Church at 149 East Main St. filed the complaint and requested guidance from Attorney General Maura Healey after he was cut off from speaking at a recent public hearing.
“As a religious minister, I was persecuted and my civil rights denied,” he wrote to Healey on Sept. 27. “If I were a Jewish rabbi, a Roman Catholic priest, a Muslim cleric, or a Protestant minister of the Christian Church … I would not have been treated with such disrespect for my right to speak.”
The Church is an experimental church that focuses on thinking beyond traditional belief systems of Judaism, Christianity, and Mohammedanism.
Emmanuel’s complaint to the state stemmed from an incident that occurred five hours into the Sept. 22 City Council meeting during a public hearing for a special City Council permit for excess height allowance at 105 Wingaersheek Road.
After City Council President Steve LeBlanc had requested that attendees keep their comments brief, Emmanuel began his allowed 3-minute statement.
“Today is an important day because it represents the second equinox of the planet,” he began. “This has to deal with the rising oceans. Information was given yesterday about the unprecedented ice melt …”
Thirty-five seconds into Emmanuel's statement, Councilor at-Large Jen Holmgren interrupted to note that the public hearing was about the roof height of the proposed building.
In a follow-up interview with the Times, Holmgren said that she "figured that he would file a complaint," as he has done so in the past.
Holmgren added that she had interrupted him because she "did not want things to go off the rails."
“I have information to give you,” Emmanuel implored during the meeting, continuing to explain how the city’s recent approval of a loan authorization of $4 million for flood prevention at the Essex Avenue wastewater treatment plant was telling of the times.
Two minutes into Emmanuel speaking, LeBlanc stated a point of order and that council was going to move on.
“Sorry, Mr. Emmanuel but you are out of line and you are not sticking to the special council permit,” LeBlanc said. “This is for a height exception on Wingaersheek Beach. It is not about the equinox and it is not about the water treatment plant we are talking about.”
According to Emmanuel’s letter to Healey, he was "deleted from the 'Zoom Meeting' without recourse to submit my material."
In a follow-up interview with the Times, LeBlanc explained that he had warned Emmanuel that he was getting off topic and was out of line.
"Just like a live City Council meeting, I would smack the gavel, make a point of order, and request that they sit down," he said, explaining that muting the reverend was no different.
“City Councilor Jen Holmgren and Council President Steven G. LeBlanc Jr. did not uphold their solemn promise to serve and to protect,” Emmanuel wrote in his complaint. “They acted with the prejudice of two individuals to deny my civil rights. There is a pattern of interruptions and prejudicial behavior as documented in a series of past incidences over these many years …”
Emmanuel also requested that Holmgren and LeBlanc, “who instigated this present round of prejudicial behavior against my participation, be admonished and be reprimanded firmly.”
Both LeBlanc and Holmgren noted in the follow-up interview that this is not the first time Emmanuel has filed a complaint.
"He has done this before and he will probably do this again," LeBlanc said.
In the end, the council denied the special permit for the for excess height allowance at 105 Wingaersheek Road.
The full meeting can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3ja3MUI
