A local spiritual leader is offering a seven-session class in Gloucester on preparing for the end of life.
The Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault of Rockport is the class, “Creating Your Final Chapter: Facing Death, Finding Peace,” beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15t, from 10 a.m. to noon. This fall’s class will be held at the 222 Community Wellness Center, 222 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester.
A master teacher and experienced end-of-life educator, Koehler-Arsenault has offered a variety of classes and workshops on end-of-life topics for more than 15 years. She aims to create a sense of safety and community within the group so that challenging topics can be addressed with care.
Topics include "fear of dying," "lessons from loss," "spiritual and practical preparation for dying, death and remembrance" and "creating a legacy."
“Sue’s approach helped me come to peace with my own mortality and also to be more compassionate with others who are facing death more imminently,” said the Rev. Libby Moore in a prepared statement.
Each session will include time for personal reflection, guided discussion, and spiritual practice.
Registration is required and limited to 16 participants. The fee for the class is $150.
To register, please visit revsue.net/retreats-workshops-preaching/creating-your-final-chapter-facing-death-finding-peace/ or email rockportrevsue@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.