Need to get somewhere fast? Local transit now has an app for that.
The Cape Ann Transportation Authority has launched CATA On Demand, an on-demand public transit pilot project that plans on expanding low-cost and timely service to employees and employers within Gloucester.
"Just over a year ago, CATA was selected to receive funding through MassDOT's Workforce Transportation Grant program to pilot first/last mile services between the commuter rail stations, the industrial parks, and major employers in town,” said Felicia Webb, CATA administrator. “CATA is thrilled to see this service up and running."
A collaboration between CATA, the city and the Gloucester Economic Development and Industrial Corporation, the pilot program uses a customized ride hailing mobile application from VIA, an international transit technology company, that allows passengers to request a ride on demand then matches passengers heading in the same direction to avoid lengthy detours.
“The service is open to anyone traveling within the service zone, which has the potential to greatly enhance the transit services offered by CATA,” Webb added. “Requesting a ride on CATA On Demand is relatively easy. Using the CATA On Demand mobile app, transit riders can book their ride by selecting a pickup and drop-off location within the service area. Once a ride is booked, passengers will be directed to their exact pickup spot. They can track the real time location of their vehicle, the vehicle number, and other information to help them spot their ride."
The pilot program connects routes from MBTA commuter rail stations with employers in Gloucester’s Blackburn and Cape Ann industrial parks as well as those located downtown and at the waterfront.
As riders are shuttled all over Cape Ann, local businesses can support CATA's efforts to alleviate traffic and parking through a tiered-sponsorship program.
According to a CATA release, the sponsorship can include free ridership for employees, as well as recognition with a company's name or logo on one of the vans.
More information about sponsorship is available by contacting Webb at felicia@canntran.com
The program's engines began revving April 20 and the buses will continue making their way around Cape Ann for at least a year, CATA said in a press release.
“MassDOT is pleased to partner with Cape Ann Transportation Authority to help expand the 'first mile, last mile' transportation services that connect people to workplaces and transit options," said Acting Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger. "Workforce transportation grants serve as a great resource for communities statewide and will help to ensure that individuals have the best options for reaching their jobs and other economic opportunities."
To ensure accessibility for all riders, all CATA On Demand vehicles are wheelchair accessible.
Want to take a ride?
What: CATA is offering rides on demand
How to book: By by calling 978-283 7916 or through a mobile application, which can be downloaded at both the Apple App Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cata-on-demand/id1555003213) and Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cata.rider)
How much: Rides are the cost of a regular CATA van ride, $2.00, with additional passengers paying the same fare.
Hours of operation: CATA’s new service will operate between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and is limited to a capacity of 50% to allow for in-vehicle social distancing.