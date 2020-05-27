BOSTON (AP) — A precipitous drop in public transit ridership due to COVID-19 concerns has given the MBTA a chance to accelerate some previously planned upgrades, Gov. Charlie Baker said at a press conference Wednesday.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is finishing a Blue Line subway upgrade originally slated to occur over 12 to 14 weekends later this year in a 14-day period scheduled to wrap up Sunday in part because plunging ridership allowed them to replace subway trains with shuttle buses.
The work includes replacing 2,200 feet of track between the Maverick and Aquarium stops and address leaking problems which Baker said will help reduce delays on the portion of the track that runs under the Boston Harbor.
The drop in ridership is also helping speed work on the Lowell commuter rail as part of construction of the Green Line extension project, Baker said.
At the same time the transit agency is taking steps to ensure safety for riders and workers increasing cleaning and sanitizing protocols, requiring rear door boarding on buses and using public message campaigns to remind riders to wear masks or other facial coverings, which are required on public transit.