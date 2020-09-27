BOSTON — A new feature the Registry of Motor Vehicles implemented to minimize health risks during the pandemic will remain in place through October.
On Wednesdays next month, more than a dozen service centers, including Danvers, will open only to residents 75 and older who are required by law to renew their licenses in-person.
All services for the exclusive hours will be available by appointment only, with reservations open at mass.gov/rmv or at aaa.com/appointments for AAA members.
Eligible patrons who have a license or ID card that expires in October will receive renewal reminders, the RMV said in an information flyer.
Besides Danvers, service centers with designated hours for customers age 75 and older are in Lawrence, Fall River, Greenfield, Brockton, Leominster, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Adams, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Revere, South Yarmouth, Springfield, Watertown and Worcester.
###