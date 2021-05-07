IPSWICH — Thursday was a big day for Appleton Farms — at least for its cows, anyway.
For the first time this year, the cows were let out to pasture, where they grazed freely in the sun.
According to the farm, the cows live inside for the winter, eating hay. Being outside, the farm says, not only makes the cows healthier but also ensures the health of the grasslands — an important habitat for bobolinks, meadowlarks and other wildlife.
The Trustees of Reservations, which runs the farm, says Appleton Farms is one of the oldest continuously operating farms in the country. It has a number of events planned for the spring, including guided tours and fire pit picnics, while following COVID-19 restrictions.
Thursday's occasion was livestreamed on Facebook, but also drew out families excited to see the cows roam.