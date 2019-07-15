Rock festival to replace Country Fest at Stage Fort

Steve Augeri will headline the Gloucester Rock on the Water music festival at Stage Fort Park on Aug. 3. The former lead singer of Journey will perform a variety of the group’s hits.
The new festival is run by Ringo Tarr Productions LLC and will replace the Gloucester Country Fest that Brent “Ringo” Tarr and his family have put on since 2016. Emily Tarr, co-producer for her family’s festivals, said rain and a general lack of interest hurt the Country Fest throughout its run.
“We were hoping to have a local outdoor venue be the main attraction (of the Country Fest), that way you wouldn’t have to drive to Boston or more than an hour to see (country musicians) play,” said Emily Tarr. “When the Country Fest didn’t really gain the interest we had hoped it would, we decided to switch genres.”
This year, the Tarrs are hoping to pack Stage Fort with more than 2,000 people looking to enjoy music from the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s and today.
“Like we’ve done in our country shows, we’re trying to get a blend of music along the same lines but still stick with one genre, so we’ll have a little bit of everything and it will appeal to a broad crowd,” said Emily Tarr.
Witzend will take the stage at 1 p.m. to kick off the show with a set list of traditional rock music. Thirty 6 Red, a group that mixes county and rock, will go on at 2:30 p.m., and a 14-member band mostly made up of horns, The Midtown Horns, will play music from Earth, Wind and Fire, among other groovy tunes, at 4 p.m.
Augeri, who sang with Journey from 1998 to 2006, will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. to close out the show.
“If you listen to him sing (“Don’t Stop Believing”) you couldn’t tell the difference between Steve Perry and him,” said Ringo Tarr, co-producer of the festival. “The voice is identical and the band is, too.”
Beer from Winter Hill Brewing Company in Somerville, food vendors and wine will be available at the festival. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
The Tarrs also organize the free concerts held on Stacey Boulevard on July 3 and Labor Day, and help with the annual Gloucester Blues Festival at Stage Fort on Aug. 10.
“We want things to happen in Gloucester. That’s the whole idea, to have something happening every weekend,” said Ringo Tarr. “We want people to come enjoy themselves and listen to some great music.”
Tickets for the Gloucester Rock Festival cost $30 in advance or $40 the day of the event, and can be purchased at George’s Coffee Shop, Fireflies Boutique on Main Street, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce or at www.gloucesterrockcom.
IF YOU GO
What and who: Gloucester Rock on the Water music festival featuring former Journey lead singer Steve Augeri, The Midtown Horns, Thirty 6 Red and Witzend.
When: Aug. 3. Gates open at noon, music starts at 1 p.m.
Where: Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue in Gloucester.
How much: $30 in advance at George’s of Gloucester, 178 Washington St., Fireflies Boutique on Main Street, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce on Commercial Street or at www.gloucesterrock.com; $40 at the gate on Aug. 3.
