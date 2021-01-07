ROCKPORT — The town Community Preservation Committee is accepting applications for grants through Monday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m.
Grants range from $5,000 to more than $100,000.
"The anticipated amount available for new grants to be voted in September 2021 is about $675,000." said committee Chairman Phil Crotty in a prepared statement. "For the applications for funding to be received in February 2021, CPC Treasurer Mel Michael estimates that the committee will have funding available in the amount of approximately $1,300,000. From this we must pay the annual debt service and administrative expenses. Also, the committee routinely sets aside a reserve of approximately $500,000 for future opportunities."
Local non-profits and town committees involved in open space, recreation, historic resources and community housing are invited to apply. Projects that have already secured other grants or commitment from volunteers will be favored. Routine maintenance projects will not be funded.
The committee will review applications from February through May. Funding recommendations will be made at fall Town Meeting. Granted funds will be issued in late 2021.
Electronic submissions are preferred. The two-page application may be found at www.rockportma.gov/community-preservation-act-committee. Once completed, the a PDF file of the application should by emailed to Town Clerk Pat Brown at PBrown@Rockportma.gov and to philip.Crotty@yahoo.com.
Hard copies for those who do not have internet access areavailable at the town clerk’s office at Town Hall.
More information is available by contacting Crotty at 845-401-8000 or philip.Crotty@yahoo.com.
Last year's Fall Town Meeting awarded $715,000 to nine projects recommended by the committee. These projects included $100,000 for the construction of a splash park at the new Cape Ann YMCA building being built, $100,000 for the Rockport Conservation Commission trust fund and $48,500 for the restoration of the Old Tavern building at the Rockport Arts Association. Since 2003, the Community Preservation Committee has awarded more than $11.5 million in grants.
Crotty's statement said the committe received 13 applications last year. All in all, he described it as "a very good year."
