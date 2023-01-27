ROCKPORT — This seaside town is ahead of the game when it comes to meeting a mandate for MBTA member communities to file an “action plan” to the state.
The mandate from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) calls for all 175 MBTA communities to achieve at least interim compliance — by submitting an action plan for full compliance — by Tuesday, Jan. 31. The mandate (Section 3A) calls for the communities to comply with new housing rules on such matters as building sizes and their corresponding density.
Across the state, MBTA communities are scrambling to meet the deadline, but Rockport’s plan has been already been approved.
Planning Board Chair Jason Shaw filed the action plan on Dec. 7 and according to a Jan. 3 letter from DHCD’s Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox to Town Administrator Mitchell Vierra, Rockport has achieved “interim compliance.”
“This interim compliance is valid until your due date for district compliance, which is Jan. 31, 2024,” reads the letter. “Please be advised ... a community’s progress in implementing their action plan may be independently evaluated as part of the application review process for any of the funding sources that are subject to compliance with Section 3A.”
Possible housing trust
As part of Rockport’s “Action Plan for MBTA Communities,” town leaders are working on the creation of a housing trust to oversee the town’s MBTA housing district.
The plan indicates the strategy to bring Rockport into compliance will include the use of an “existing zoning district or districts” that must be amended to comply with the Section 3A guidelines. Also, the plan indicates a new 40R or other overlay zoning district may be used for compliance. A 40R district has dense residential or mixed-use smart growth zoning.
The May 16, 2022, Special Town Meeting adopted a multi-family overlay district called the “Transit Oriented Village Overlay District,” (TOVOD). This district overlays the semi-residential zoning district, which is adjacent to the Rockport MBTA commuter rail station.
The TOVOD is made-up of approximately 12.3 acres and could potentially have up to 160 multi-family units that comply with DHCD guidelines, according to the action plan filing for Rockport.
“Despite the TOVOD district’s modest size, it was opposed by a significant number of voters,” the action plan notes. “Had passage required more than a simple majority, it would have failed at Town Meeting.”
The plan maintains the town is still awaiting the attorney general’s approval of the new district.
“There are no immediate plans to expand multi-family districts in the town,” the plan continues. “Any expansion would require a change to existing zoning.”
The document, compiled by Shaw, says the compliance process “fails to take into account the large amount of community opposition to such large areas to be zoned for multi-family housing.”
“No matter what the good intentions, if the community does not support zoning changes, they will not pass, even with a simple majority vote,” reads the feedback section of the action plan. “In Rockport’s case, the foot dragging by (former) Attorney General Maura Healey in approving the TOVOD zoning changes, adopted in May, hurts any future efforts at additional change. “
Funding as a stick
Shaw said that should DHCD ultimately determine Rockport is not in compliance, the agency could withhold a number of grants available in the future.
“This is their stick,” he said. “This is how they’re going to try to get compliance.”
Regardless, Shaw said thousands of people will be affected by the issue, no matter what develops with plans for a potential MBTA housing district in Rockport.
“It’s a big deal,’ he said. “They can’t make the town do something the town doesn’t want to do. But they can withhold funding. It could end up being a lot of funding.”
Shaw said it is difficult to project the future. But he said what is ultimately planned for a possible as-of-right multi-family housing district must meet DHCD standards.
“Two years from now, it may have an effect on the town if it isn’t approved,” Shaw said.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.