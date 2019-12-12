ROCKPORT — Rusty and Ingrid Kinnunen of Rusty and Ingrid Creative Company have helped make Northshore Mall in Peabody a bit more colorful with two custom-made murals.
The large-format prints, both 12 feet high and over 30 feet long, stretch across the front and back of the mall's new entrance between Legal Sea Foods and Macy’s. They depict prominent Cape Ann and North Shore landmarks — Eastern Point Lighthouse in Gloucester, Tuck’s Point in Manchester, Fisherman’s Beach in Swampscott, and the House of the Seven Gables in Salem just to name a few.
According to Rusty Kinnunen, he and his wife were tipped off about the job by John Andrews, a fellow member of Creative Collective North Shore in Salem. Northshore Mall representatives reached out to the group asking if it had any artists in mind willing to create a locally themed art piece for the new entrance way. With that, Andrews knew exactly who to call.
"At our business, we already have a lot of scenes of the North Shore," said Rusty. "We wanted to use them all in one image and make it look like an old travel post card."
Work on the prints began at the end of October and they were installed just in time for Black Friday weekend. On Monday, members of the Northshore Mall management team, Creative Collective, and The House of Seven Gables joined the Kinnunens to officially unveil the mural to the public.
"It's really great to see our work on that large of a scale," Rusty remarked. "We do all our prints by hand and they're no larger than 18-by-24 inches. I'm really happy with the designs."
The Kinnunens' mural comes in wake of extensive changes to the Northshore Mall. In addition to the new main entrance, two new restaurants — Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen and hop + grind — opened at the shopping center's redesigned dining pavilion. After its Sears store was closed down last September, Simon Malls, the conglomerate that owns the Nothshore Mall, partnered with Life Time to build a health and fitness center in its place. Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2020.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.