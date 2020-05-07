ROCKPORT - Until the state-wide emergency order is lifted, all Rockporters will be required to carry some form of face cover on their person while out in public.
The decision was made during the second weekly joint meeting between the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Health. During a vote, the town officials agreed to adopt Gov. Charlie Baker's regulations around face coverings in public.
The latest additions to the statewide emergency order were delivered by Baker on Wednesday. It requires those over the age of two to wear face masks in all places where social distancing is not viable. Those who are unable to wear masks due to medical reasons are exempt from the rule. Those who are not in compliance are subject to a $300 fine.
At Thursday's meeting, the Rockport Board of Selectmen and Board of Health agreed to tweak the Governor's latest order to better suit its residents. Face coverings must be worn at all times while in the downtown district. Masks are not required to be worn at all other areas in Rockport, but they do need to be within proximity of an individual at all times.
During the meeting, Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira recommended no changes to the town's current restrictions on Bearskin Neck. The area is currently only open to residents and business owners. Last week, the town allowed restaurants on Bearskin Neck to give take-out orders.
