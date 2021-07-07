ROCKPORT — The Board of Registrars will recount the Proposition 2 1/2 override votes submitted at this year's Town Election on Wednesday morning.
Police will be taking the ballots out of the Town Hall vault at 8:45 a.m. The count will begin at Conference Room A at Town Hall. The public may attend and observe the recount.
Town Clerk Pat Brown and Assistant Town Clerk Melanie Waddell will oversee the recount, while Georgia B. Gibbons and Maureen Dwinell of the Board of Registrars will review any ballots in question and make determinations.
The recount will only cover the ballot question, and recounters will review each ballot by hand.
Last Thursday, resident Frances Fleming submitted a petition to recount the ballot question votes from Precinct Three. Later that afternoon, local fisherman Michael Polisson submitted similar petitions to recount the ballot question votes from all three fo Rockport's voting precincts.
"They will both be able to observe all three, which will be happening simultaneously," said Assistant Town Clerk Melanie Waddell. "We hope it will take no longer than 3 hours. The registrars will make and sign a statement of their determination of the results of the recount when it concludes."
The ballot question sought an override of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 to build by $777,336 the base of the schools’ funding from the town so that the schools do not need to “dip into” their reserve fund.. The request passed at the June 22 election by only 10 votes. Of the 2,449 ballots submitted, 1,207 were marked in favor of the question, 1,197 against and 45 left the question blank.