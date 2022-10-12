Rockport Baptist church spire to undergo restoration

ROCKPORT — Work to repair and reinforce the aging spire at the First Baptist Church of Rockport in Harvey Park will begin next spring.
Town Meeting last month approved a $334,000 Community Preservation Committee grant for the project. The money will be used to preserve the historical integrity of the building and will not be used for any religious purposes.
The Rev. Matthew Wigton, the church’s pastor, said the grant will fund the vast majority of the project. Prior to the grant, the church used $20,000 from its budget and donations to get the project off the ground.
“We’re grateful for the town’s support and the friendships we have with other churches for their encouragement and education,” said Wigton.
Having been founded by Rockport merchant Ebenezer Poole and Atlantic ship Capt. Nathanael Hale and established in 1808, the First Baptist Church of Rockport is one of the oldest churches on Cape Ann. In the 1970s, the spire bell needed to be removed as the belfry was too weak to support it. The elements continued to wear and tear the spire’s wooden support beams. Five years ago, the church decided something needed to be done to keep the church safe and open for visitors.
In 2017, the church submitted a grant request from the town Community Preservation Committee but ultimately retracted it after the full scope of the repairs came to light. Since then, church leaders have met with members of the First Congregational Church of Rockport and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport to learn how they handled similar spire repair projects.
“We investigated other churches to see what they did,” Wigton said. “(The two churches) had previously received the same (CPC) grants over the past few years. We modeled our work based on the similar work that occurred around Cape Ann.”
With the full funding in hand, Rockport Baptist Church plans to hire American Steeple of Salem to replace some of the worn wooden beams in the spire. The company previously completed restoration work at First Parish Church Congregational in Manchester and the First Congregational Church of Rockport.
“The braces in the steeples looks like a bunch of scaffolding,” said Wigton. “They’re going to be putting in steel braces to make it much more sturdy and so it’s not holding on to wooden pegs.”
Once the spire is fortified, the church will hang up Gloucester United Methodist Church’s 17th-century Paul Revere bell.
“The Methodist church in Gloucester is closing,” Wigton said. “That bell was originally in the First Congregational Church in Rockport and it was rung in Sandy Bay to notify the townspeople when the British were ready to attack. We’re excited to have the bell come back to Rockport.”
More information about the church, 4 High St., can be found on its website at firstbaptistrockport.org.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.