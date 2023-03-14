ROCKPORT — A Tuesday morning fire heavily damaged a garage and accessory dwelling unit above the garage before Rockport firefighters were able to put out the blaze.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which took place in a two-story structure behind 11 Granite St. in Rockport.
Assistant fire Chief Douglas Anderson was on the scene of the Tuesday blaze, which took place down the street from the Institution for Savings at King Street.
He said the cause of the fire still needs to be determined.
“It seems to have started in the garage,” he said. A charred motor vehicle could be seen parked on the ground level inside the structure.
Temperatures at the time of the blaze hovered in the 30s.
By 10:30 a.m., firefighters could be seen hacking out a hole in the building’s roof.
Rockport police kept spectators away from the scene. But across the street at 1 Squam Hollow, resident Erin Maybury said she was alerted to the blaze when fire apparatus arrived.
“I did see the flames,” she said from her front yard as sleet and rain fell.
“I woke up to the trucks,” Maybury said. “I honestly heard the trucks and got out of bed. Then, I saw the flames.”
