ROCKPORT — Voting 4-0, the Rockport Planning Board has endorsed a drainage plan for development of a parcel off Jerden's Lane Extension.
At issue was the drainage plan in the overall building design for 72 Jerden's Lane Extension. The site plan was approved about nine years ago by the Planning Board, for a home, a garage and a barn at the site.
The board vote sends the developer's application to the town’s building inspector.
“The building inspector, based on this, assuming there aren’t any other outstanding requirements, issues a building permit,” said Planning Board Chair Jason Shaw.
The property under consideration is a long, thin parcel adjacent to two other properties upon which homes have been built and close to Sawmill Brook and Rockport High School.
“Now, we’ve got the third from Mill River Consulting,” said Shaw. “I don’t really know why drainage plans come back to the Planning Board after how many years? We’re not drainage experts.”
Shaw stressed the board was only considering approval of the drainage part of the plan for the one-family dwelling, garage and barn.
“All it is, is a drainage plan that we’re approving,” said Shaw. “This is the first one of these I’ve ever had, frankly, for a subdivision that was approved nine years ago, to come back, and just approve the drainage. It’s unusual.”
Four Planning Board members were present at the April 6 meeting for consideration of the plan, with member Harry Korslund absent for the vote.
Dan Ottenheimer, owner of Mill River Consulting of Gloucester, at the meeting, described the parcel under consideration as one of three “on three skinny lots.”
Ottenheimer said the lots were created and approved by the Planning Board in 2009. One home, he said, was built prior to the creation of the other two lots. A second dwelling was built in 2011, he said.
“Now, we’re talking about this third skinny parcel,” said Ottenheimer.
Ottenheimer presented a copy of a January 2009 decision by the Planning Board calling for each home to have dry wells and calling for a submission of drainage plans.
“So, when the second house was constructed in 2011, we did just that,” said Ottenheimer. He said the plan was agreed to by the Planning Board in September 2011.
The drainage plan for the tird and last lot, Ottenheimer said, has runoff from the house and garage to be built collecting in the drywells. Ottenheimer said the site's septic system application was previously approved by the town Board of Health.
Ottenheimer said access to each of the three parcels is made via a shared driveway.
Planning Board member Peter Kuttner asked whether problems might arise from drainage that might move toward the home to be built on the site.
Ottenheimer said there is not a significant watershed or drainage area at the site.
“It’s a very small nub of ledge, a relatively small nub of ledge,” he said. “I’m not concerned about a large volume of water headed toward the house. In this instance, I don’t see it.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.