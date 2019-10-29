Rockport Board of Appeals to consider movie theater at Whistlestop Mall

ROCKPORT — The Board of Appeals will consider amending a variance in the town's zoning bylaws Wednesday night which would allow Cape Ann Community Cinema to move into Whistlestop Mall.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Peggy Dirk Brenner Friends Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. The amendment is the first item for discussion on the agenda.
Whistlestop Mall is deemed a “semi-regional district” by the town. According to the town bylaw, “indoor theatres” are forbidden in these types of districts. "Transportation services, including railroad stations, bus passenger stations, bus terminals" are also not allowed, yet the town's MBTA station is located right next to Whistlestop's shops.
Cape Ann Community Cinema owner Rob Newton previously asked his supporters to write to the Board of Appeals in support of the amendment.
The cinema, known for its comfy couch seating, officially ended its lease at 21 Main St. in Gloucester on Aug. 22 after the building owner, Harbor Front Development Inc., put the space up for sale.
"We have had a few dozen letters of support — a very positive outpouring," said Newton in an email. "We are hoping that this momentum will translate into fundraising when we announce our bi-annual 'Ask' (the cost of the move would be otherwise prohibitive, considering the 4-month gap in cash flow between the August closing and the January reopening)."
If the amendment is granted, Newton plans on opening up two screens on the second floor of the former IGA building — one with 50 seats and the other with 30 seats. Sometime in the future, he hopes to set up a third screening room with 100 seats.
The cinema has the support of Whistlestop Mall owner Jay Smith, who previously told the Gloucester Daily Times it would fit in well with the “fun group of small businesses” at the complex.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
