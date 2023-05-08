ROCKPORT — After several years in the making, the town of Rockport on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony to signify the formal start of construction of a new Public Works facility.
Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira said the $17,250,000 Public Works project on DPW Way has been in the works for some time.
“The groundbreaking is the official start of the project,” said Vieira. “The town is looking forward to this project moving forward.”
Those present at the ceremony included members of the Board of Selectmen, the DPW Commissioners, the project’s Building Committee, Vieira and Public Works employees.
The project’s general contractor is BC Construction of North Reading, and Vieira said it may take approximately two years to complete.
Selectman Herman Lilja said a new Public Works facility is “a necessary step forward for the future of Rockport.”
“It’s a great step forward,” he said. “Rockport should be keeping step with their neighbors.”
“The new facility is critical to the effective operations of the DPW, which benefits everyone in town,” said Vieira. “It will provide a safe environment for the DPW staff, a true mechanic and fleet services area for vehicle repairs, and the necessary work areas for our building maintenance, highway, and public properties divisions.”
In addition, Vieira said, for the first time, there will be locker rooms, showers and a break and training room for Public Works staff.
“All of these items are important and long overdue,” said Vieira. “Once complete, this facility will properly and safely serve the town for many years to come.”
Bruce Reed, DPW Building Facility Committee chair, told those assembled at the groundbreaking about the history of the project, beginning in 1992. That year, commissioners hired consultants Weston & Sampson to develop a plan to build a new facility.
While the initial effort stalled, Reed said the current building plan will “obviously make our operations better.”
“We’ll be able to store equipment inside and we can have our own mechanics work on vehicles,” he said. “Plus, we can wash the vehicles, both above and below. All of that will probably add life to our vehicles — up to three or four more years to the vehicle.
“That alone is a tremendous savings to the town,” he said. “We’re finally going to have a facility the town can be proud of.”
The current PublicWorks, built in 1956, fails to meet basic codes and lacks several important features — a fire control system, a proper ventilation system, and a place to properly store toxic chemicals and the department’s vehicles and equipment.
During the 2022 Rockport Town Meeting, discussion included how to pay for the rising costs associated with the project – which was estimated to run approximately $12.4 million in 2019, but had jumped by about $5 million more by 2022.
Public Works Director Gary LeBlanc said construction at the site will be a welcome sight.
“I’m very excited, he said. “It’s been a long time coming. It’ll assist and be very helpful for my staff and equipment.”
Public have been readying the site for the start of the project.
Reed said one thing that concerns him is there is currently no facility where DPW workers can get off the road and rest during heavy snow storms.
“It’s not going to be elaborate but it will be a functional facility,” he said of the new building.
Reed said until the new facility opens, repairs to some emergency vehicles will have be done off site. He said the low ceilings in the current building have prevented workers from being able to lift and easily get underneath vehicles for service.
Fees have been estimated to cost the town between $75,000 and $90,000 annually for repairs to vehicles that have to be worked on off-site.
