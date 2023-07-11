ROCKPORT — The owner of a Rockport landscaping company was charged Monday with five counts of filing false tax returns.
Steven O’Brien, 70, of Rockport has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a multi-year-scheme to underreport income on his tax returns, according to the Office of acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy.
A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the court, according to Caroline Ferguson, a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to the charging documents, O’Brien, cashed customer checks instead of depositing customer payments into his business bank accounts.
It is alleged that O’Brien then did not report his income from the cashed checks on his corporate tax filings and personal tax returns for the tax years 2016 through 2021 — resulting in an income tax loss of more than $368,000.
O’Brien is the owner of Steve’s Landscaping Inc., located at 4 Wildon Heights in Rockport. According to court documents, the company provides landscaping services to customers in eastern Massachusetts.
Efforts to reach O’Brien before deadline were unsuccessful.
Ferguson said the government had no comment for the record.
According to www.mantra.com, Steve’s Landscaping, Inc. was established in 1987. The website reports the company has an annual revenue of $342,338 and employs approximately eight workers.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the charge of filing false tax returns provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.
According the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts Criminal Docket for the case “USA v. O’Brien,” filed on July 10 — the highest level of the charges against O’Brien amounts to a felony charge.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kriss Basil of Levy’s Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit is prosecuting the case.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy and Joleen Simpson, special agent in charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations in Boston, made the announcement on Monday.
