 Rockport captain named to Board of Fire Engineers  

ROCKPORT — Former Fire Chief James Doyle's seat on the Board of Fire Engineers has been filled.
Rockport Fire Capt. Mark Wonson joins interim fire Chief Kirk Keating and Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Abell Jr. on the board.
"I do hope this appointment will help unite the department," said Selectwoman Ruth George, regarding the captain's promotion to the Board of Fire Engineers. "(The department has) that voice with the other two engineers. The three of them can work on picking a chief and moving the department forward."
Per the town’s charter, the fire chief must be a member of the Board of Fire Engineers. The board is responsible for overseeing the Fire Department’s four companies and personnel, preparing its budgets, approving invoices, payrolls, training, fire reports, record keeping, and equipment purchases and maintenance, according to the town's bylaws.
Selectmen unanimously chose Wonson, captain of Rockport Fire's Squad One company, for the position. Wonson worked his way up the chain of command for the nearly 30 years he's been with the department. Before being named a captain around five years ago, he served as a clerk, engine driver and lieutenant.
Selectmen interviewed four candidates for the board at their meeting last week. During his interview, Wonson stressed the importance of recruiting new members and retaining them.
"I've been captain for five or six years," Wonson said during his interview. "A few new guys have come on since I've been captain and I think I've been able to show them the different parts of firefighting, to being clerk to Number One driver. I've had a lot to teach them and show them and get them on their way."
He also noted the importance of keeping the lines of communication open with all departments, especially with selectmen and the Finance Committee, and to make sure Rockport Fire's volunteer staff have plenty of opportunities to give their input on how the department is run.
In February, selectmen put out a call seeking applicants for Doyle's empty seat. All applicants were required to have at least three years of experience as a Rockport Fire captain or lieutenant.
Five individuals sent in their applications, four of which were current Rockport Fire volunteers — Wanson, Capt. Douglas Anderson of Ladder One, Capt. Franklyn Favaloro of Speedwell Engine Company and firefighter Don Poole, a former Rockport Fire lieutenant. The fifth, an unnamed former Rockport Fire captain, reportedly withdrew his application from consideration.
