ROCKPORT — In a lawsuit alleging that the town of Rockport is failing to enforce certain rules against commercial scuba divers using Back Beach, the parties must follow the court's rules, a federal magistrate said Thursday.
A group of property owners near Back Beach in Rockport calling themselves the Back Beach Neighbors Committee filed suit earlier this year against the town, contending that "masses of divers" are destroying their enjoyment of their property, annihilating their privacy and threatening public safety and order, and that the town has failed to do anything about it.
That, the group says, amounts to a violation of their civil rights under both the U.S. Constitution and Massachusetts Declaration of Rights. The group also contends that the situation creates both a public and private nuisance, and violates one of the few remaining "blue laws" on the books in Massachusetts — a prohibition against taking part in "unlicensed" sporting activities.
The town, in response, is asking a judge to throw out the case, contending it fails to state a valid legal claim. The town's attorneys, Deborah Ecker and Matthew Sirigu, say that the neighbors' dispute is with the behavior of the divers, not the town.
"It is well-established that, even where a municipality provides law enforcement, there is no enforceable right to any particular level or type of law enforcement unless state law imposes an affirmative duty to act," they noted in their motion to dismiss the case.
They say the lawsuit is "misplaced."
While that motion is pending, the neighbors' lawyer, Michael Walsh, said he wants to "move the case forward" by engaging in the process of obtaining evidence — including what he contends is a spreadsheet listing permits issued to divers by the town.
Rather than wait for the routine process of "discovery" — exchanging evidence — Walsh filed a public records request with the town.
The town denied his request, saying there is no such spreadsheet and even if there were, because of the pending case, he should make the request as part of the case. He appealed to the secretary of state but has been unsuccessful in obtaining the information.
Walsh then filed a motion with the court seeking permission to question two town employees as to the existence of records relating to scuba permits.
But questioning potential witnesses in a civil case is a step that normally would not take place until after a judge determines that there are legal grounds for a case to proceed. The town objected to Walsh's request.
Walsh told the magistrate that he is simply trying to save time while the motion is pending.
"This is not a public records case," Magistrate Judge Judith Dein told Walsh. She said Walsh could pursue his public records appeal in state court if he chooses but that she would not issue an order allowing him to question the employees about the information he is seeking in connection with that.
"We have a civil case and there are ways to proceed," such as filing a formal motion to begin the process early. A judge would then have to find that there's a legitimate reason to do something such as take a deposition early.
"I have to say this is the most roundabout way of doing something straightforward that I have ever seen," Dein told the lawyer. She went on to call his request "premature and inappropriate."
